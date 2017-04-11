Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : April 11, 2017
Mailjet: Pinterest, LinkedIn on borrowed time, say consumers
While few consumers think communication channels such as Pinterest and LinkedIn will still be in use in ten years' time, most believe email will definitely still be in use.
A new study from Mailjet among their userbase in France and the UK found that 41% believe email will definitely still be in use in ten years' time, followed by Facebook and private messaging apps such as WhatsApp (26%). Just as many older adults (60+) (26%) believe Facebook, will still be around in ten years as younger users (25%).
However, just 11% believe Pinterest and LinkedIn will still be used and only 14% believe Snapchat will still exist.
"Whilst new platforms like Snapchat are creating buzz among certain demographics at the moment, email endures as a channel that consumers look to," said Josie Scotchmer, Marketing Manager at Mailjet. "As email evolves to suit the needs of consumers through responsive design and personalization techniques, it is allowing brands to innovate to reach consumer audiences directly and with highly targeted, relevant messages."
When it comes to brand messaging, consumers cited irrelevant ads as the most annoying (25%). More than a third, (37%) want brands to communicate with them using videos of products, more so among the younger audience (52% of 16-29 year olds).
