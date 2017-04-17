Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 17, 2017
Expert: Why brands need experiential campaigns now
With marketers expected to outspend IT departments on technology in 2017, marketers should seek ways to harness digital technology and mobile devices to create memorable, audience-driven experiences with experiential marketing techniques.
Kristina: How does experiential marketing promote engagement?
Candice Simons, CEO, Brooklyn Outdoor: Experiential marketing promotes unprecedented customer engagement, particularly when out-of-home advertising (OOH) and social media activations are put to work.
OOH advertising is proven to spur consumer engagement via social media and mobile devices. For example, 14 percent of consumers snapchat pictures of brands they view in OOH advertisements, 35 percent use mobile devices for an online search of the advertiser, and 15 percent download the advertiser's application onto their phone (per a recent Nielsen study).
Kristina: Does this help with off-site event engagement?
Candice: We're seeing experiential marketing promote more engagement at off-site events. Thanks to new digital capabilities, brands can encourage engagement with interactive displays at events. Social-driven photo booths, on-site Instagram printing, touch screens, and hashtag giveaways are just a few examples.
Kristina: Why are interactive and memorable experiences key for building brand exposure with your audience?
Candice: In the world of the on-demand, "busy" consumer (especially amongst younger demographics), marketers struggle to break through the noise with a creative brand experience. An effective way to cut through the clutter are OOH advertising campaigns.
Today's consumer is more "on the go" than ever before. The travel habits of the always-moving consumer exposes them to tremendous amounts of OOH advertising, including billboards, bus shelters, taxis, digital signage, and more. In fact, over 90% of Americans over the age of 16 who have traveled in a vehicle in the past month noticed outdoor advertising while traveling (per a recent Nielsen study).
Kristina: Can brands personalize outdoor campaigns?
Candice: Marketers should seek ways to maximize that level of exposure by incorporating a community component into OOH advertising campaigns. A personalized, local touch will help consumers identify with the brand and increase the positive impact of the brand's exposure.
Tags: advertising, Brooklyn Outdoor, OOH advertising trends, out of home advertising
