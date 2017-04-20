Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : April 20, 2017
Apple Pay adoption and use continues to wane
Is the novelty of Apple Pay fading? Recent data from PYMNTS.com shows both adoption and use of the mobile payment feature have decreased in the past year.
PYMNTS.com's latest quarterly mobile payments adoption study is out, and it reveals, says PYMNTS.com's founder Karen Webster, "that the already disappointing Apple Pay performance was being taken to a new level: Consumer adoption and usage moved from flatline to decline".
The data shows that the percentage of iOS users that have tried Apple Pay fell to 21.9% in March, 2017 from 23.8% in June last year. Furthermore, of those that have used Apple Pay, just 18.7% said they "use it at every opportunity" compared with 48% who said so a year earlier.
An interesting observation from the data is that it is not security concerns or a lack of awareness that is stalling adoption - it's that almost half (48.6%/March 2017) are satisfied with their current payment methods.
"What we see from our data is that consumers with phones that have the Apple Pay app and who shop in a store that accepts it know they can use it, know that it will work and 80% of them feel safe doing so," said Webster. "They just think what they're using instead - the dowdy plastic card - is just fine - and have decided not to use Apple Pay. They've simply chosen not to use Apple Pay."
Tags: Apple products, Apple trends, mobile, mobile payments, mobile wallet
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Survey IDs best cities for small businesses
- Expert IDs trends to watch in mobile video
- Researchers developing a super-adblocker
- Expert: How retailers can improve tentpole events
- With rise of connected Gen Y, retailers must be fit for the future
- Gaming video content audiences exceed those of HBO and ESPN
- Apple Pay adoption and use continues to wane
- Study: Mobile becoming a loyalty draw
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers