BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : April 20, 2017


Apple Pay adoption and use continues to wane

Is the novelty of Apple Pay fading? Recent data from PYMNTS.com shows both adoption and use of the mobile payment feature have decreased in the past year.

by Helen Leggatt

PYMNTS.com's latest quarterly mobile payments adoption study is out, and it reveals, says PYMNTS.com's founder Karen Webster, "that the already disappointing Apple Pay performance was being taken to a new level: Consumer adoption and usage moved from flatline to decline".

The data shows that the percentage of iOS users that have tried Apple Pay fell to 21.9% in March, 2017 from 23.8% in June last year. Furthermore, of those that have used Apple Pay, just 18.7% said they "use it at every opportunity" compared with 48% who said so a year earlier.

An interesting observation from the data is that it is not security concerns or a lack of awareness that is stalling adoption - it's that almost half (48.6%/March 2017) are satisfied with their current payment methods.

"What we see from our data is that consumers with phones that have the Apple Pay app and who shop in a store that accepts it know they can use it, know that it will work and 80% of them feel safe doing so," said Webster. "They just think what they're using instead - the dowdy plastic card - is just fine - and have decided not to use Apple Pay. They've simply chosen not to use Apple Pay."

Tags: Apple products, Apple trends, mobile, mobile payments, mobile wallet










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/apple-pay-adoption-and-use-continues-to-wane.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.