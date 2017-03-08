BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline

New coupon data out from Valassis paints a bright future for retailers in the coupon department. According to the 2K17 Coupon Intelligence about 90% of shoppers are looking for coupons both online and offline, and most are using them throughout their purchase journey - before, during, and after.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that about one-third (30%) have increased their use of paper coupons - those from newspapers and direct mail. Just over one-third (36%) have increased their use of mobile and loyalty card discounts/coupons. As to when shoppers are specifically looking for coupons, 84% say they look for coupons as they make weekly grocery/shopping lists, and 86% are looking for in-store discounts while they are shopping.

"It is important for marketers to understand that the shopper journey is not defined at one specific point - the consumer can be influenced before, during and after the point of purchase," said Curtis Tingle, chief marketing officer, Valassis. "Our research indicates that there is an opportunity for brands to influence how shoppers plan, where they shop and the products they buy - which can be achieved by dynamically targeting the right audiences with a strategic combination of print and digital incentives."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 53% scan receipts for cash back rewards
• 44% prefer to have coupons mailed to them
• 32% prefer mobile coupons
• 94% of Millennials are couponing

As in year's past, researchers found that even brand loyal shoppers are influenced to try another brand because of a coupon or discount (79%).

