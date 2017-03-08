Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 08, 2017
Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline
New coupon data out from Valassis paints a bright future for retailers in the coupon department. According to the 2K17 Coupon Intelligence about 90% of shoppers are looking for coupons both online and offline, and most are using them throughout their purchase journey - before, during, and after.
Researchers found that about one-third (30%) have increased their use of paper coupons - those from newspapers and direct mail. Just over one-third (36%) have increased their use of mobile and loyalty card discounts/coupons. As to when shoppers are specifically looking for coupons, 84% say they look for coupons as they make weekly grocery/shopping lists, and 86% are looking for in-store discounts while they are shopping.
"It is important for marketers to understand that the shopper journey is not defined at one specific point - the consumer can be influenced before, during and after the point of purchase," said Curtis Tingle, chief marketing officer, Valassis. "Our research indicates that there is an opportunity for brands to influence how shoppers plan, where they shop and the products they buy - which can be achieved by dynamically targeting the right audiences with a strategic combination of print and digital incentives."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 53% scan receipts for cash back rewards
• 44% prefer to have coupons mailed to them
• 32% prefer mobile coupons
• 94% of Millennials are couponing
As in year's past, researchers found that even brand loyal shoppers are influenced to try another brand because of a coupon or discount (79%).
Tags: coupon trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, retail, Valassis
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Hitwise identifies significant rise in traffic from YouTube to travel booking websites
- Top model agency responds to baby boomer spending power
- Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline
- Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis
- Survey: Programmatic important but risky for marketers
- Report: Execs keying in on programmatic, mobile efforts
- Ad Roundup: Knowledge key to new announcements
- SMBs switch focus for mobile app creation
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers