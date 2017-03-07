Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 07, 2017
SMBs switch focus for mobile app creation
The number of small and medium-sized businesses with a mobile app is set to increase significantly this year, according to a new survey from research firm Clutch.
According to Clutch's survey of 355 small business owners about their current use, and future plans, regarding mobile apps, some 42% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have already built an app and many more will have done so by the end of this year.
By the close of 2017, Clutch expects more than two-thirds (67%) of SMBs to have an app, driven by the expectations of increased sales (39%) and improved customer service (30%). Interestingly, the motivations behind building an app have changed within the last year as SMBs cited improved customer service (36%) as the main driver in 2016, followed by increased sales (34%).
According to Cameron Banga, project manager and co-founder of mobile app development firm 9magnets, the shift in motivations among SMBs to build an app is a product of the increased amount of SMBs entering the mobile app market, which has fueled an increased concern with creating value for app users.
"As time goes on, businesses are finding that just having an app isn't necessarily doing a lot of great work to their bottom line. People won't just go download your app because your business has an app," Banga told Clutch. "I think these businesses are finding that having an app doesn't increase sales, but the customer service experience on mobile is definitely increasing customer satisfaction."
Tags: apps, customer service, mobile, research
