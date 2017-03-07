BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 07, 2017


SMBs switch focus for mobile app creation

The number of small and medium-sized businesses with a mobile app is set to increase significantly this year, according to a new survey from research firm Clutch.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Clutch's survey of 355 small business owners about their current use, and future plans, regarding mobile apps, some 42% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have already built an app and many more will have done so by the end of this year.

smbs.png

By the close of 2017, Clutch expects more than two-thirds (67%) of SMBs to have an app, driven by the expectations of increased sales (39%) and improved customer service (30%). Interestingly, the motivations behind building an app have changed within the last year as SMBs cited improved customer service (36%) as the main driver in 2016, followed by increased sales (34%).

According to Cameron Banga, project manager and co-founder of mobile app development firm 9magnets, the shift in motivations among SMBs to build an app is a product of the increased amount of SMBs entering the mobile app market, which has fueled an increased concern with creating value for app users.

"As time goes on, businesses are finding that just having an app isn't necessarily doing a lot of great work to their bottom line. People won't just go download your app because your business has an app," Banga told Clutch. "I think these businesses are finding that having an app doesn't increase sales, but the customer service experience on mobile is definitely increasing customer satisfaction."

Tags: apps, customer service, mobile, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/smbs-switch-focus-for-mobile-app-creation.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.