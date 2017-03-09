Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 09, 2017
Customers reviews key to gaining consumer trust
Customer reviews are what instill the most trust in an online store among consumers, according to new research by GetApp.
A third of consumers (33.8%) rank customers reviews as the most important feature of an online store when it comes to earning their trust. And, found a Gartner study released late last year, by 2020, it is businesses that consumers deem "digitally trustworthy" that will increase profit online.
The research also reveals that almost 90% of consumers trust online reviews as much as they would a personal recommendation. Furthermore, as well as instilling trust, customer reviews can help improve an online store's SEO efforts by boosting long-tail keyword traffic and social conversation.
"This research, combined with our own survey, suggests that businesses need to consider how potential customers view their online stores in terms of trustworthiness in order to effect more profit and attract and retain customers," says GetApp.
This is an ambition which more than half of small businesses said was their number one priority, GetApp reported in late 2016.
Tags: ecommerce, online shopping, research, SEO, trust
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- What small retailers need to know before 3rd party selling
- Few top UK ecommerce sites offer social login
- Customers reviews key to gaining consumer trust
- Hitwise identifies significant rise in traffic from YouTube to travel booking websites
- Top model agency responds to baby boomer spending power
- Businesses using free email accounts seen as untrustworthy
- Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline
- Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers