BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 14, 2017
Business leaders cite digitization as reason to more closely align sales, marketing functions
An increasingly digital landscape is blurring the lines between sales and marketing leading the vast majority if business leaders to conclude that sales and marketing should work together more closely, according to research commissioned by professional training firm, Huthwaite International.
Almost all (92%) of the 725 business leaders surveyed by YouGov on behalf of Huthwaite International believe sales and marketing teams should work together more closely, with 64% stating those two functions should be more aligned.
The reason, said 71%, is increasing digitization.
Increased collaboration between sales and marketing would mean more consistent messaging to both clients and prospects, said 52% of those surveyed, and half believed that improved sharing of information between the two functions would generate more new customers.
Among the naysayers, 30% thought increased cooperation may lead to confusion as to each function's role and 29% felt a lack of strategy would result in major issues.
"Businesses clearly recognize the real benefits a closer partnership can deliver, whether that's consistent messaging to clients and prospects, or the sharing of information that helps win new clients - there must now be a commensurate drive to define sales and marketing roles clearly and put a strategy in place to establish a more effective relationship between the teams," said Tony Hughes, CEO at Huthwaite International.
"It's time for sales and marketing to come together and work as real partners. Working together to co-create will be hugely effective when it comes to closing more business, driving more revenue and growing their organisations more quickly."
Tags: digital marketing, digitization, marketing, research, sales
