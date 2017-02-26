Mobile video content more effective on publishers' website than social

by Helen Leggatt

To better understand how consumers relate to different types of content, Teads teamed up with neuro-marketing firm Neuro-Insight.

"Neuro studies are really pushing the envelope of what is possible when it comes to measuring how ads resonate with consumers and offer a unique opportunity to drill down on the elements and contextual considerations surrounding advertising," said Rebecca Mahony, CMO, Teads.

One hundred people were recruited for the research. Split into two groups, and each fitted with neuro-mapping caps to measure brain response, participants were exposed to eight identical mobile video creatives either on their Facebook newsfeeds or on one of Teads' premium publisher sites.

Results of the research show that content was 16% more likely to be deemed relevant on publishers' websites. Furthermore, content on publishers' websites had a 19% greater impact on the rational left side of the brain and 8% greater impact on the emotional right side of the brain. In a nutshell, even though social media feeds are able to expose more people to an ad, video content on publishers' websites carries more weight than the same content on social media platforms.

"This study validates something Teads has felt strongly about for some time--that advertising within premium editorial is the most effective option for advertisers, hitting on a number of key performance metrics," said Mahony.

