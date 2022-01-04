Top 3 ecommerce changes that will impact 2022

by Kristina Knight

First, subscription fatigue

"More and more journalists who have developed an audience are departing for subscription newsletter services like Substack where subscribers pay a small fee per month. It's a great trend, but how many subscriptions will each consumer have? Is there a breaking point? Look for the independent journalist model to regress back towards a publisher model, this time with small bands of journalists bundling their offerings together and augmenting their subscription revenue. Also look for these makeshift consortiums of independent journalists to supplement their subscription revenue with ads in email so long as those ads don't require hard-coding and the journalists can continue to do what they do best: report," said Kerel Cooper, CMO, LiveIntent.

Second, look for AI to deliver on the digital experience

"AI and machine learning are invaluable to creating better shopping journeys which are individualized for each customer and vital to determining customer intent and influence behavior in real time. We'll see AI-powered personalization evolve to deliver more highly customized experiences in 2022. This entails machine learning models that consider all customer behaviors as well as various data sources that can be fed, ingested, and leveraged to better understand consumers at scale. We've already moved past the one-size-fits-all AI model, to algorithms that meet the demands of individual customers without having to "test and learn" each time. For example, new AI models can be used to power product carousels that are based on your location, or behavior, or even the weather. AI will continue to play an important role in advancing personalization and optimizing the product discovery journey in 2022," said Tracey Ryan O'Connor, Group VP, Qubit.

Third, consumer voice gets a say with merchants

"Gathering and leveraging real-time data and predictively understanding the customer's changing preferences will be the most critical factors of effective marketing going forward. I.e., understanding the Voice of Customer, gauging customer sentiment, in real-time, and all the while respecting consumer privacy. It cannot be overstated: consumer's expectations of deeply personalized, seamless, and simplified experiences, with authentic messaging, have to be weighed against data privacy laws. Consumers are absolutely increasingly privacy and data conscious, and governments are taking note. 2022 strategies should focus on tailored content, influenced by consumer real-time feedback in-lieu of standard targeting and retargeting with out of the box messaging and creepy data collection methods," said Safaa Lafnoune, VP of Product, ViralGains.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce experience tips, ecommerce strategy, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, LiveIntent, Qubit, ViralGains