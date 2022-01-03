Study: Shoppers selective about data sharing

by Kristina Knight

Researchers looked into both where and how consumers share their personal information with brands, and found that about three-quarters (78%) still delete branded emails to which they have subscribed. Added to that younger consumers are more likely to never check their email or to use a fake email address during the subscription phase just to get the deal or discount.

So what will consumers share? About half (52%) are willing to share a phone number in exchange for branded text messages - but they won't share their number for phone calls. And about 75% of consumers say they're using apps more since the beginning of the pandemic, which is an indicator that more brands may want to look into building apps for communication purposes.

For reference about half of consumers say they're using social apps more now than before the pandemic and about 47% say they're using media/entertainment apps now than pre-2020. Just over one-third (39%) of consumers say they're using retail apps more now than pre-pandemic.

"Data privacy remains a key issue for consumers. Companies must go far beyond targeting 'eyeballs' and delivering one-way messaging and brand-centric campaigns to succeed in the customer-first digital future," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "To gain the insights necessary to meet today's expectations, brands must provide a more robust mobile app experience with individualized control to reach much deeper into the hearts and minds of their customers."

As to what makes consumers opt in, about one-third (35%) say an immediate discount or loyalty points will influence them to opt in to a list, and 25% report they'll opt in for shipping or pick-up alerts.

When it comes to opting-out 32% of shoppers say they'll opt out of lists if they see the same message across different channels, indicating that brands need to change up their messaging or create channel-specific texts. Another one-third (31%) say they'll opt out if they 'can't control the type or topic' of branded messaging.

More data from the report can be found here.

