How a product-to-consumer mindset can increase engagement

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Why do brands need to be aware of commerce anarchy?



Lisette Huyskamp, Chief Marketing Officer, Productsup: Specifically, commerce anarchy describes the exponential rise in complexity for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and service providers to manage omnichannel B2B, B2C, and D2C processes. With sales and marketing channels evolving rapidly, organizations are struggling to deliver a unified product experience across all consumer touchpoints, resulting in fractured customer and partner relationships.



For example, let's say you're a large global retailer with 20 brands, and you're looking to sell on TikTok. Should you build a single presence with one account or open one for each brand? Then let's say you operate in 30 countries. Should each region also have its own account? Before you know it, you're managing 600 individual accounts, and that's just on one platform. You also need to consider your selling strategy for Google, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, and more. It's not hard to imagine the chaos that ensues when trying to maintain a strong brand presence across all channels and markets in today's commerce landscape.



Kristina: What effect is commerce anarchy having on merchants and brands?



Lisette: Research shows that commerce anarchy is having catastrophic effects on organizations. A recent Forrester study reveals poor product data has led to missed sales opportunities (27%), the inability to operate efficiently (25%), decreased revenue (24%), and lower customer satisfaction (23%) for organizations.



As a result, companies are struggling to compete with hyperscalers. According to a new report from Productsup, only 2% of organizational leaders feel confident about competing with hyperscalers over the next three years. Without a consistent, accurate, and high-quality presence across all consumer touchpoints, companies risk losing customers to those that can provide a better product journey. Take Gap for example - the company lost out on $300 million in sales this holiday season because it failed to meet customer expectations.



Kristina: How does a product-to-consumer (P2C) mindset help to alleviate this issue?



Lisette: The only way companies can truly overcome commerce anarchy is to erase their old ways of thinking and adopt a new mindset: product-to-consumer (P2C). P2C management is a new category of commerce technology, identified by Constellation Research, that enables companies to streamline the path their products or services take to reach consumers. It replaces the need to manage multiple systems by providing a holistic, centralized management view. By condensing operations into a single location, a P2C strategy helps companies better manage the flow of digital information between their products and buyers. This path that product data takes between suppliers, brands, retailers, marketplaces, service providers, and consumers is known as the product information value chain.



Productsup's research found organizational leaders believe that P2C will enable them to make clearer strategic decisions based on data-driven insights (51%), speed up time-to-market (48%), and drive innovation to stay ahead of competition (48%).



Kristina: What does a strong P2C strategy look like?



Lisette: As companies look to implement a P2C strategy, they should keep the following questions in mind:

•​Does it reduce manually intensive labor? Using automation, a P2C strategy should cut down the amount of time required to manually prepare, maintain, and update product feeds. This frees up resources to be used for other critical projects in the business.

•​Does it remove data silos? The right P2C strategy condenses the number of systems where product data is stored to avoid misinformation and remove knowledge gaps.

•​Can it be personalized to fit my company's unique needs? With integration capabilities, a P2C strategy should be flexible and adapt to the individual needs of your commerce business.

•​Does it keep track of changes to data requirements? With data requirements constantly changing across channels, P2C can develop spec expertise to ensure companies understand and keep track of new policies.

•​Does it eliminate the need for IT support? Compared to current solutions which are technical and often require coding, your P2C model should be simple to operate for anyone within the business.

