Holiday season bright for retailers

by Kristina Knight

More than half of digital spending came in via desktop computers, but mobile continued to grow, accounting for roughly 42% of sales and $46 billion. Meanwhile, 22 of the 29 days of the official holiday shopping season topped the $3 billion sales mark, and both desktop and mobile devices showed strong conversion rates.



For desktops, pre-Thanksgiving conversion rates hovered at about 4%; for mobile, 2%. However, beginning Thanksgiving Weekend, conversion rates jumped to about 6% (desktop) and 3% (mobile).



And although the holiday shopping season may be officially 'over' until next November, one new report indicates that the season will unofficially continue for many shoppers. AdTaxi's new report finds that about 13% of shoppers will continue 'holiday shopping' into Q1 of 2022, potentially easing traditionally low-sales months of January and February.



"More than ever before, the holiday shopping season is a multi-month affair, and businesses who restrict their efforts to Black Friday or Cyber Monday will miss out," said Chris Loretto, EVP, AdTaxi. "We're also tracking a strong trend of Americans choosing to support local, small and mission-driven businesses with their holiday dollars. This is a ray of hope for local communities and the American economy alike - and we encourage small businesses to be bold in reaching consumers this season."



More data from AdTaxi's 2021 Holiday Outlook Survey can be found here.

