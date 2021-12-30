What to expect from the '22 subscription economy

by Kristina Knight

We asked a digital expert what brands can expect from the subscription economy in the New Year. According to Jennifer Cooper, the strength of the subscription economy will differ for different verticals, and for each, strategy will quickly come in to play.

For media companies, Cooper believes a key part to the subscription strategy is the relationship between the brand and the customer.

""Media companies, from streaming to gaming to music, are all realizing that the key to growth moving forward is 1:1 relationships with their audiences. They're finding that they can use customer insights to customize their content in real time alongside shifting consumer preferences and trends to create highly personalized offerings that accelerate growth. Just look at announcements of new subscription services from Playstation, CNN, Apple and more," said Jennifer Cooper, VP of Industry and Strategy, Zuora. "Key to these insights though, is shifting to the subscription business model as an alternative revenue stream over advertising. Creating a better experience that customers are willing to pay a premium for means putting their preferences and interests front and center. In 2022 we will see a larger value exchange between pure-play ad-supported services, in favor of growing subscriptions, as the industry pushes forward to optimize and scale D2C revenue streams. Audiences will continue to engage with, and be willing to pay for premium content, and innovative subscription models will emerge, particularly within spaces like gaming and publishing."

For merchants and retailers, Cooper says the key may be in building stronger D2C relationships.

""Many traditional retailers have been working on their Omni-channel and omni-revenue model strategies for years. Most have realized that in order to compete with Amazon, they needed to create their own D2C relationships, which spurred a surge in Retail subscription services. Amazon themselves, have pioneered many innovations in subscription services with their Prime offerings, acquiring Whole Foods to create Amazon Fresh, and experimenting with delivery of medications - all based on subscription services," said Cooper. "2022 will be the year that many top tier retailers create their own "secret subscription sauces" centered around 360 degree customer insights, subscriber data to guide personalization and to deepen engagement via innovations in experiences. We'll see more experimentation with unique new offerings in 2022 beyond simple subscription boxes as retailers move to the next big e-commerce idea. Those that emerge with winning offers will mix flexibility, convenience and customization with a balanced pricing strategy."

And for healthcare, strategies should center around telehealth experiences.

""In healthcare, every second and data insight is crucial to providing the best patient care. Over the past few years, the world has changed greatly as have the needs of patients. Subscription services have emerged as a key healthcare tool to meet customers where they are while maintaining continuity of long-term trusted relationships," said Cooper. "In 2022, we will see telehealth offerings that emerged during the pandemic refine their experiences and become deeply entrenched in the modern healthcare experience. This will happen both within primary care offerings like physicals and tech tools that monitor vital signs as well as daily life health and wellness products like subscription electric toothbrush head replacements."

