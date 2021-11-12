Top Email Marketing Tips For 2022

by BizReport

As Email is accessible to all age groups, it opens a door to a wide range of audiences even to those who are not very active on the web. Because mostly, people who are not active on the web still know how to open their emails. Email Marketing is used to inform, or drive sales or build a community around your brand with a specific brand audience.



There are many different types of marketing emails, each fulfilling a specific role in the buyer's journey. Some of the examples of types of marketing emails are Promotional Emails, Informational Emails, Email Newsletters, Dedicated Emails and Sponsorship Emails.

1. Know Your Customers

Before you start your Email Marketing campaign, first research the audience in order to effectively communicate with them. Consumers can check their emails when it is possible for them and keeping them informed about the product provides them with a feeling that you are thinking about them.



Try to find out what trends and likes your customer is following as the consumer preferences are always changing. Customers who have already subscribed to your Emails have given consent to receive and know all the information about your brand. Send personalized emails to these customers with the relevant information - as the more relevant the email, the better the campaign will be. You may send birthday congratulations or even gifts in the form of discounts. To find when the receivers' birthdays are use Nuwber.



2. Design Your Emails

According to Benchmark, when designing email campaigns, the focus should be entirely on the message that needs to be conveyed and the design should be simple and straightforward. A simple suggestion is that all the elements should be laid out in a hierarchy, having the important information towards the top so people can quickly scan the Email if they are short of time. Craft a strong subject line, which makes the customer intrigued and the preheader should be an attention-grabber. To make the content unique use visual content related solely to your brand.



3. Incorporate Social Links to Social Media Profiles

One of the main elements of successful email marketing is to encourage readers to engage with your businesses on social media. Thus, according to Campaign Monitor, sharing links to your social media profile along with promotional offers for the customers to view and share with their friends and family is an important aspect. This not only provides an added opportunity for promotion but also creates a bond of trust between your business and the audience. If the visitor has already provided you with their email, it is highly possible that they will follow you on social media too.



4. Use a Cliffhanger in Your Subject Line

The fastest way to have more people open your emails is to get them engaged. But another way to make the audience get hooked to the emails and wait for them is by using a cliffhanger. How? Well, as an old-school copywriting technique, cliffhangers hold some information back from the readers which makes them curious and wanting to know more.

For example: The subject line may contain phrases like

" Way to a healthy breakfast "

Or

" Waking up to this "

As both these lines are not complete and a sense of curiosity follows them, it urges the readers to open the email and check it out.

Caution: This technique should not be overused as it can annoy the subscribers.

5. Keep your Emails Out of Spam

If the carefully constructed marketing emails are flagged as spam, they will never see the light of the day and the audience won't even know if there is an email present in their spam folder. Make sure your recipients have provided you with their consent for your emails so you aren't breaching any regulations. Emails having a poor HTML format can also be flagged as spam. Every spam folder has different checks so an email might pass through one but get caught by another.

6. Make Sure Emails are Well-written

Although this is an understood statement, you will be amazed to know how many people send emails that are not well-crafted. If someone opens your email because of a catchy and engaging heading, you need to keep their interest. So, that means you use short paragraphs and make sure that the keywords and phrases relevant to the readers stand out including bullet points so that people can skim the email and take in the vital points. According to the Radicati Group, 17.3% of emails that are irrelevant to the consumer are classified as spam.

7. Make it Easy to Unsubscribe

It may seem as if you are cutting off the conversation by giving the audience a chance to opt out. But if a user wants to unsubscribe from the list and is not able to do so easily they will flag the emails as spam and that will cause problems in the future.



8. Make Emails Mobile-responsive

The first thing checked in the morning nowadays is a mobile phone. In fact, according to Superoffice, a study shows that as of 2020, 81% of the emails are opened on smartphones or tablets. If the emails you are sending are not optimized for viewing on smartphones and tablets, you are potentially missing out on a lot.

Conclusion

Like most marketing campaigns, being successful with email marketing is a process which is slow. To keep it steady you need to combine good planning and analyzing data while bringing constant improvements to your campaign. The basic reason to start using email marketing has always remained the same i.e to get the business out there in the market. But the branches have changed now. It isn't about constantly marketing a product, but it's about creating an emotional and viable connection and pursuing engagement with the client. Email marketing is a method to connect with the audience, build trust and develop a notable relationship with your client.

