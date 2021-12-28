Top 4 ecommerce trends for 2022

by Kristina Knight

First, payments get localized

"In 2022, especially after the North American e-commerce market ballooned to US$1 trillion in 2021, we'll see new challenges arise for brands trying to keep up with the global expansion of e-commerce. For example, retailers will look beyond US consumers and sell to new regions as a result of COVID-19-related shopping behaviors. However, by looking outside the US, retail brands must also accommodate the payments that come with these new markets, including an increased emphasis on local payment methods. A majority of consumers and 77% of global transactions are done with local payment methods such as bank transfers, digital wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later and additional ways to pay that are not credit-card based. In 2022, this number will grow, especially driven by the popularity of mobile payments apps. For US brands & payment providers, it will be crucial to pay attention to this growth as well as the most popular methods of target consumer groups -- ensuring that these methods are offered to keep the payment experience as seamless as possible for end-users," said Stefan Merz, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, PPRO.

Second, merchants follow Amazon's advertising lead

"Amazon figured out how to have their cake and eat it too: They built a destination for online shoppers who are packed to the gills with intent. And now, they've learned to monetize those audiences like a traditional media business would (their advertising revenue from this continues to grow leaps and bounds). Like so much else, Amazon was a pioneer when it came to retail media, but now, other retailers will realize the opportunity," said Kerel Cooper, CMO, LiveIntent. "More retail brands will realize they sit on top of an engaged audience infused with intent data and think of themselves as traditional publishers-developing strategies for monetizing their audiences and realizing additional revenue by acting as the publisher that serves advertisements to an engaged audience. Look for retail brands to bring these strategies to their logged-in audiences first: apps and email, since these channels are easy to control and provide targeted audiences that advertisers know and love."

Third, merchants simplify the ecomm stack

"The personalization market has transformed dramatically over the past few years, and I see 2022 as being no different. Overall, brands have achieved a high return on investment in their personalization spend, but the ecommerce and digital marketing stack has grown very complex which has led to disparate data sources that threaten the effectiveness of delivering personalized experiences. As a result, brands began efforts to simplify the tech stack and cut down on the number of customer data sources from which they create actionable intelligence in 2021. I believe these efforts will accelerate in 2022 with simplification as the driver for further innovation in personalization leading to convergence with product discovery. By merging personalization and product discovery, brand marketers and merchandisers will be able to leverage data from these sources, including the combined view of customers, to ensure they are tailoring each visit and experience at every level and every touch point of the shopping journey," said Tracey Ryan O'Connor, Group VP, Qubit.

Finally, payment methods go digital

"Digital wallets quickly have become the dominant payment method in the APAC region and parts of Latin America, but we've yet to see digital wallets, such as pass-through, e-wallets and mobile wallets, gain significant ground in North America. With that being said, the growth of e-commerce in 2021 did increase the adoption of digital wallets slightly in North America this past year. PPRO research found that while only 22% of North American consumers in 2019 utilized digital wallets, 27% of consumers today use methods like Apple Pay and Venmo. In 2022, driven by mobile shopping experiences and the penetration of mobile throughout North America, we'll see more US consumers leaning on the easy & convenient experience of digital wallets as their main form of payment. We'll also see a drive towards digital wallets from retailers next year -- especially those looking at markets outside the United States. With rising fees from major credit card providers, moving towards alternative payment methods like digital wallets can be a way for retailers to keep costs low while providing a seamless e-commerce experience for consumers," said Andrew Edem, Global Head of Innovation, PPRO.

Tags: digital payment trends, digital wallet trends, ecommerce, ecommerce payments, LiveIntent, mobile marketing, mobile payments, mobile wallet trends, PPRO, Qubit