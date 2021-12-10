Top 3 tips to create successful campaigns in a cookie-less world

by Kristina Knight

First, make sure you know as much as you can about your customer

"A 2021 Acquia survey found that 50% of marketers adopted a customer data platform (CDP). With marketers having less access to third-party customer data, they should reconsider their martech stack to ensure they still know as much as possible about customers. A CDP gathers, cleanses, dedupes, stitches, and enriches data into a holistic customer record. With this information, marketers can learn which types of promotions or content are effective with customers. That data can then be paired with other solutions to offer consistent, targeted, and personalized experiences. A new deadline is looming for marketers, of course, as browser makers look to phase out support for third-party cookies in a couple of years. At that point, marketers will be entirely dependent on information customers elect to share. A CDP offers marketers an opportunity to better understand what each customer wants," said Lynne Capozzi, CMO, Acquia.

Second, make sure your data is clean

"As the browser companies phase out third-party cookies, first-party data will take the lead in informing new content, new campaigns, and new CX initiatives. It will no longer be enough for marketers to have access to data collected by others, they must ensure the hygiene and quality of their own data from both a compliance and personalization perspective," said Capozzi. "A campaign is only as effective as the data it relies on, so to ensure maximum efficacy, make sure you have clean data. A CDP can provide a full range of data management capabilities including matching, deduping, and cleansing. These actions make data usable to any system of user who needs it."

Third, provide a personalized experience wherever you can

"Brand loyalty is at an all-time low, while the cost of acquiring new customers is higher than ever. Tailoring interactions and content across touchpoints upgrades CX and allows brands to build meaningful connections with their customers. Strategies based on third-party data don't provide the value they once did. Leveraging low-code or no-code tools enable marketers to quickly create, test, and deliver personalized digital experiences featuring compelling storytelling and strong content. Done right, personalization is the seed to brand loyalty," said Capozzi.

