by BizReport

According to Statista, on average, there are from 30,000 to 40,000 iOS app releases every month. However, only a low number of them go viral and become extremely popular. So if your applications don't even get into the top-200 list, it needs to be promoted. Scroll down below and find the top 10 tips to promote apps.

1. Create a Landing Page

The foremost app promotion tip is to create a landing page. It is a one-page website that helps users learn about an app. It is used to tell more about products, including apps. Using a landing page, you will tell users as much as possible about the unique features of an app and its benefits. Also, don't forget to add downloading buttons to help users find an application in AppStore and Play Market. It's needed to drive paid traffic to a landing page and convert visitors into app users.

2. Ask for Reviews

These days reviews impact businesses significantly. For instance, the samplius.com reviews showcase the real value of a particular service, helping students make the right choice. Don't be shy about reaching satisfied clients and asking them to leave honest reviews if you want to promote applications. Positive reviews from real people will help convince potential users to install an app.

3. Start a Blog

If you don't have a large budget to drive paid traffic on your landing page, you can create a blog and publish helpful posts. They will help you drive free traffic on your site. You will need to add a link to your app into every blog post to drive users to learn more about your app and install it. Also, you can publish use cases to tell more about the way an app can help.

4. Create and Publish Videos

Even though blog post publishing is an effective way to drive free traffic, do not underestimate video marketing. These days, a lot of people find videos more interesting than written text. For instance, an average student would likely watch video feedback than read the Nerdify review to stay safe from services that deliver papers of unsatisfactory quality. So don't hesitate to create videos about your app and publish them on different platforms.

5. Host a Giveaway

The majority of Internet users enjoy getting gifts. Therefore, if you're looking for an effective way to promote an app, try to host a giveaway. For example, you can set a prize and award it to users who have installed an app in a particular period or achieved a particular result using your application. It will drive a lot of users to install an app.

6. Reach Influencers

Gen Y and Z that are also known as millennials and zoomers are highly influenceable. Moreover, they are digital natives. Therefore, you can successfully promote an app if you reach an influencer and ask them to promote your application. An influencer can force a lot of people to install your application.

Note, it's vital to choose a blogger who will influence your target audience to succeed. For instance, if your target audience is students who read the essay writing services review to complete their assignments on time, it's vital to reach influencers who share helpful tips for students.

7. Focus on ASO

ASO stands for App Store Optimization. It is the process of making an app's profile on the App Store look attractive for potential users. It's vital to create an attractive thumbnail, screenshots that showcase the best features, and write engaging descriptions to create a profile that will draw users' attention and force them to install an app. Indeed, it should imply effective and relevant keywords that will help more users to find your application.

8. Reach Celebrities

Celebrities, just like influencers, can help drive a lot of users to install an app. For example, the Clubhouse app became viral when Elon Musk joined the service. It forced a lot of people to install the app. Therefore, please don't be shy about reaching celebs and telling them about new apps. As a result, some of them may start using it, which will drive many people to install it.

9. Offer Free Trial

These days, many people launch paid apps because in-app ads cannot help cover operational expenses. Unfortunately, users don't like paying for apps they haven't even tried to use. To promote your app effectively, offer free trials by sharing promotional codes online. According to recent stats, if a trial doesn't need users to submit credit card credentials, it's more likely to convert more users.



10. Don't Forget About Social Media

Almost all people are signed up for social media platforms in the digital era. You can use them to attract new users and share info about your app with potential users. Feel free to launch PR campaigns on social media to reach many people and tell them about your application's benefits.

