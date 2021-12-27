Three ways Apple will shape 2022 for businesses

by Kristina Knight



"Apple has changed the mobile landscape as they stepped up on privacy to limit advertisers' ability to use their IDFA tracking, and took steps to block third-party cookies in Safari. Immediately in 2022, the only usable signals for Apple users outside of their homes will be contextual and inferred demographics (based on website demographics). IP addresses from mobile phones are also really only usable when users are at their homes. For ads served within mobile apps, the contextual nature of the app itself (by means of scraping the App Store information page) alongside the user's IP address may be the only addressable context for Apple devices. This all means that 2022 will be a continued year of big change on mobile and advertisers will have to test to determine new ways to engage mobile users," said Richard Brindley, CTO & co-founder, Quintesse.

Apple doesn't back down

Apple will continue their 'privacy' mission, which is their way to fortify their own advertising business and weaken their principal competitors under the guise of consumer advocacy. Unironically, Apple's changes have shown that Apple's advertising and devices are now responsible for a bulk of brand mobile conversion and sales activity - who would have thunk it (insert sarcasm emoji)? The fight between Google, Facebook, and Apple will get uglier, with all of them firing shots across the bow that each other's approaches, numbers, technology, and consumer data are compromised," said Craig Benner, CEO, Accretive Media.

Voice search takes over

"Voice input, in a similar style to Siri, Alexa and Google may become the new dominant search method. Speaking to AI hasn't been the most popular way to manage tasks and applications on your phone, it is becoming more widespread thanks to devices like the Google Home. The idea of speaking to your device is becoming more commonplace. This will undoubtedly affect search, more analysis and tracking will be centred around speech patterns, phrasing and keywords. How people Google and how people speak to Google Home are fundamentally different," said Stewart Barrett, Head of Growth, Upflowy.

Tags: Accretive Media, advertising, advertising data, Apple, customer data, customer data trends, data trends, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, Quintesse, Upflowy