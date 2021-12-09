Study: Organized crime targeting identity fraud

by Kristina Knight

Sophisticated fraud attacks are up by nearly 60% YoY, making it more difficult for authorities to find or detect fraudulent identity documents. This increase in attacks is linked by the experts at Onfido to organized crime fraud rings who are using these methods as part of their business operations.

"Large-scale operations often undertaken by criminal fraud rings have the resources to conduct sophisticated fraud such as deepfakes, 2D and 3D masks. They might also resort to techniques like coercion. Businesses will see fewer of these types of attacks, but they are the ones that can cause the most damage in the shortest space of time," said Michael Van Gestel, Head of Global Document Fraud at Onfido. "By incorporating biometric authentication and other sophisticated identity verification methods, businesses can ensure that no matter how fraudsters try to capitalize on the changing situation, they can significantly lower the risk of fraud to their organization and customers."

Overall, identity fraud losses were up 42%, reaching more than $712 billion in losses. Other interesting findings from Onfido's 2022 Identity Fraud Report include:

• 47% increase in identity document fraud, including passports

• 50% increase in weekend attacks

• 90% of ID fraud used 'complete reproductions' of original documents

• 36% increase in retail fraud

Retail is now the most-attacked industry, ahead of financial services and professional services. More data from Onfido can be found here.

Meanwhile, Veriff has released their 2021 Identity Fraud Report which indicates that identity fraud now represents about two-thirds of fraud incidents globally. Identity fraud is the most prevalent type of fraud for both FINTECH and crypto verticals.

"Through the urgency to digitize over the past 18 months, businesses and consumers alike have increased online transactions and activity. However, this increase in activity shouldn't equate to more risk and identity fraud. Yet, our report findings clearly show that financially motivated cybercriminals are not slowing down," said Janer Gorohhov, CPO and co-founder of Veriff. "Concepts like AI-based video editing and augmented video processing are not just buzzwords anymore. Users online can access plug-and-play products that enable them to use the power of deep learning and advanced AI to mask, anonymise, and alter images and videos. Therefore, there's a growing need for solutions like Veriff's technology that can catch deepfakes."

More data from Veriff's report can be accessed here.

