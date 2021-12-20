Study: Engagement key to loyalty

by Kristina Knight

These findings mean that investing in trust and loyalty building strategies could push merchants' revenue lines because nearly half of ecommerce profits are coming from return customers rather than new acquisitions.

The problem, of course, is the experience. Many merchants aren't sure how to create a stronger customer experience. According to AppFollow's CEO one missing piece could be the shopping app.

"What is failing or has simply failed to happen, is the realization that apps play an important part of the mix. A poor experience through an app will impact a brand's reputation. Don't listen, acknowledge, or act on feedback in a review, it's a very visible way of providing poor service -- like with monetization, for example, users respond badly when apps recklessly change their pricing, implement advertisements in places that cause distraction, or don't respond effectively when they're accused of being a 'scam'. I don't think all businesses have joined the dots yet," said Anatoly Sharifulin, CEO & Founder, AppFollow. "Typically, we see marketing teams think about downloads or organic visibility when it comes to apps. In a number of cases, they haven't yet considered how reviews can be used as part of that growth strategy, not to mention how this impacts their reputation down the line. Considering there's less brand loyalty than ever, I don't think this should be ignored."

But it isn't as simple as launching the app and letting the sales come. AppFollow's study found that it takes nearly 7 days for a app review to receive a response from the brand. This lowers the app's engagement. Researchers also found that shopping apps have very few reviews overall which is an indicator that the apps have low engagement. Low engagement can also mean low loyalty.

"Some [brands] are quite good at acknowledging and replying to feedback while other apps have a lot to learn. Related to reviews are ratings (stars), and falling below the average in a category will impact visibility. Maybe this doesn't matter for big brands who rely on their reputation and strong brand recognition for app discovery, but coupled with a slew of poor reviews, it will, at some point, impact adoption and reputation," said Sharifulin. "For example, we found shopping apps had ratings by reviews of just 3.1, on average, had a 4% response rate, and took nearly a week to respond. This is quite a contrast when you take into account that the average rating benchmark for apps to have a good chance at being visible on the app stores is 4.5 for the App Store & 4.0 for the Google Play Store."



Sharifulin believes brands should look to the reviews themselves, mining them for customer feedback and data that can shed light on areas for improvement.

"Acting on that feedback to provide a better customer experience through all your channels is going to create better engagement with customers which should positively impact the bottom line. Customers want to be heard and simply acknowledging that they're heard and taking action is going to be a winning strategy," said Sharifulin.

Over the next five years mobile and apps are expected to be huge influencers for shoppers, meaning that traditional retailers must start now in the development of the mobile and app shopping spaces.

"We will see more innovation with personalized experiences when it comes to shopping on mobile or online. The changing landscape of retail and the demands of the pandemic has transformed consumer behavior, with new levels of usage and downloads on the app stores being recorded over the last few years. Consumers have gotten more used to convenience, comfort, and easy delivery & collection. Mobile apps offer more ability for companies to personalize their users' experiences as well as effectively meet new consumer expectations," said Sharifulin.

