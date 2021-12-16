Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : December 16, 2021
Reports: Shoppers going mobile, payments going contactless
Mobility is key for shoppers going forward. That is a key takeaway from two new reports out which indicate that about half of online shoppers this holiday season will make purchases via their mobile device, and that about three-quarters of shoppers are interested in contactless payment options for their in-person shopping experiences.
First, payments. Tap-to-mobile payments aren't new, but the option has seen significant uptick since the beginning of the pandemic. This could be because many people don't want to handle physical money which may have been handled by ill individuals, or simple ease of access, or a combination of both. Whatever the reason, tap to mobile is high on many consumers' wish lists moving forward and small businesses are taking note.
According to data out from NMI about 92% of SMBs say they would be interested in adding tap-to-mobile payment options to their cash businesses, and 83% of shoppers say they would use tap-to-mobile if offered by businesses. Restaurants, deliveries, and events are the top categories for consumers looking for tap-to-mobile solutions.
One drawback is the cost associated with offering this type of payment option. More than one-third of US small businesses don't offer contactless payment options, with about half of them stating they haven't upgraded their current infrastructure.
Meanwhile, data out from Airship indicates a growing acceptance of mobile buying from the consumer sector, another indicator that tap-to-mobile payments could be the wave of the future. Their recent survey found that nearly half of shoppers plan to do the bulk of their holiday shopping online this year, and of those half said their online purchases would be completed via mobile device.
"Consumers are clearly developing a preference for mobile apps as the primary destination to save them time and streamline their shopping experiences from in-store wayfinding to click-and-collect and curbside pickup," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "For retailers, apps offer better opportunities to truly understand their customers and form stronger direct relationships, as it's much easier to tie together their digital and physical activities and engage them throughout their journey with the brand."
