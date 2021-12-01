Reports: Holiday season off with a bang

by Kristina Knight

First, in the November lead-up to the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, Adobe's researchers say shoppers spent just over $72 billion (November 1 - 23); that is a near-20% increase in shopping, and has caused Adobe to revise its holiday shopping estimate. Researchers now say people will spend at least $207 billion online during the holiday season.

Other interesting findings from Adobe include:

• Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options are up 446% vs 2019 levels

• Curbside pickup orders are up about 92% vs 2019 levels

• Mobile shopping has accounted for about 41% of online sales thus far in 2021



Thanksgiving Weekend through Cyber Monday found shoppers spending $33.9 billion online; including the November 1 - 23 data, shoppers have spent nearly $110 billion online.

And from Pitney Bowes about half of shoppers have begun their holiday shopping and nearly half of those (47%) have finished at least half of their shopping lists. Apparel and Accessories are leading the way this holiday season (36%) but nearly one-third (29%) of shoppers are also looking at electronics for gift-giving.



Meanwhile, data out from Algolia could shed light for some merchants on how this year's holiday shoppers are spending their pre-buying time. Researchers found about half (52%) are using retailer's online carts as 'bookmarks' for items they want while looking for better deals at other merchant sites, and that about one-third (34%) remove items from carts prior to actually buying them.

"We're on our way to a massive, record-breaking $207 billion holiday shopping season, and Thanksgiving weekend will continue to play a major role, especially online, as many physical stores have decided to close on Thursday," said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights. "As consumers are navigating a 'one-two punch' of inflation and supply chain concerns, they've already spent almost 20% more year-over year. It's clear that they're determined to forge ahead by spending earlier to get the items they want at the best possible prices. However, they will also compromise on buying gifts that weren't necessarily first on their lists as popular items like electronics continue to be out of stock."



One drawback to the season? Those shipping issues. Thus far, out-of-stock messages to shoppers are up 227% (November 2020 vs. November 2021) and up about 261% from pre-pandemic levels.



As more consumers turn to online merchants, enterprises are looking at ways to enhance the digital experience. According to new Optimizely data most (91%) of executives say they have 'taken steps' over the past year to build the customer experience, however, consumers aren't seeing the connection quite yet. About three-quarters (78%) of consumers say brands aren't meeting their current needs, an indicator that there is a disconnect between what brands think they are doing and what consumers actually want.



More findings from Optimizely's Becoming an Adaptive, Outcomes-Focused Business can be found here.

