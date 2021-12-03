Reports: Consumers shopping early, shopping online

by Kristina Knight

According to new Salesforce data ecommerce revenue is up by nearly 20% in the US leading in to the Thanksgiving shopping week, that is an 8% YoY increase in revenue. Average selling prices are up about 11% globally (12% in the US) and discounts are down by about the same amounts.

"While many retailers have pulled back on discounting due to limited product availability, they'll need to embrace a variety of tactics -- from loyalty programs to order fulfillment options to a reconsidered stance on discounting -- to win over these early shoppers," said Rob Garf, VP and GM of Retail, Salesforce.. "Consumers may finally lose the game of discount chicken this holiday -- with discounts down by 5% from last season. Any discount over 25% is a good one based on what we're seeing this year -- so consumers should act early."

More Salesforce data can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Inmar Intelligence data finds that only about half of merchants believe they can deliver on all of their customers' holiday demands through the holiday season. About one-third say they are expecting return rates of about 10% through the holiday season, and likely because of shipping worries many (70%) are offering buy online/pick up in-store options through the holiday season. Most are also offering free shipping for carts worth about $50.

"The holiday shopping season has always been a staple in the retail industry as retailers rely on the high volume of sales," said Rob Zomok, EVP and President of SupplyTech, Inmar Intelligence. "However, a crucial part of the customer experience and success of retailers is dependent on their ability to process and track returns at an efficient rate. With customers shopping both in-store and online at higher rates this season, this will be an important test for retailers."

More than half of retailers (58%) say they are offering instant credit for returns this year while 47% are offering in-store offers and coupons for returns.

More data from Inmar's report can be found here.

