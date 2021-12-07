Report: Shipping issues a big deal for many businesses

by Kristina Knight

First, some of the details. According to UPS data more than half of small businesses (60%) report shipping 'mishaps' over the past year. About two-thirds (63%) report lost or damaged packages and nearly half (48%) report theft-after-delivery. From the consumer side of things most (74%) say they've experienced a lost or damaged package and about 12% say they have experienced theft-after-delivery.

These losses are cutting into many SMBs' revenue lines, but that isn't the only issue. Consumers who have experienced severe delays in package arrival - or no arrival at all - are many times frustrated and blame the vendor. More than one-third say they are unlikely to purchase from a vendor after a shipping issue. Consumers also say that claims processes are too long and frustrating.

More data from the UPS Capital report can be accessed here.

Shipping woes aside, consumers are still turning to the online space this holiday season. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday consumers spent about $14 billion online while Cyber Monday shoppers spent nearly $11 billion digitally. The National Retail Federation reports that nearly 180 million US shoppers hit the stores over the holiday weekend.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce shipping, ecommerce trends, National Retail Federation, shipping trends, UPS Capital