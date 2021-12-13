Search BizReport
BizReport : Content Marketing : December 13, 2021
Report IDs shortfalls in branded websites
The internet may be over fifty but the internet as we know it, filled with games, social media, shopping, and content, is only about half that. Still, many businesses continue to struggle with the basics of a good digital experience for their consumers according to new data which shows there remains a divide between what brands offer and what consumers want in the digital space.
Good customer experiences continue to be a stumbling block for many businesses in the digital space. That is a key takeaway from new Searchmetrics data which indicates, among other things, that about half of the most visible sites - including Walmart and Instagram - are failing to deliver on 'good' page experiences.
Fashion and travel branded sites are performing the worst in the digital space, a big issues considering how many people are now heading online for everything from travel bookings to their next shoe purchase.
"[Google's Core Web Vitals] data suggests that even some of the biggest brands have not completely solved their user experience challenges. While they continue to rank highly in spite of this, it's important to remember that the page experience has wider implications especially for eCommerce brands. Delivering a user-friendly experience where pages load quickly, respond to input and in which dynamic content doesn't jump around, is going to help reduce eCommerce bounce rates and abandoned shopping carts, for example, while being good for conversions and return visits," said Tom Wells, VP Strategy, Searchmetrics.
Google's Core Web Vitals benchmarks include judging site elements such as layout/content stability, ensuring all clickable buttons are in fact clickable, and page load times. The study finds that only 24% of fashion/apparel sites meeting the Core Web Vitals (desktop) and only 16% pass on mobile.
More data from the report can be accessed here.
Tags: advertising, ecommerce, search engine optimization, search marketing, Searchmetrics, website development trends, website optimization
