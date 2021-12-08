Top 4 tips to a strong holiday ad strategy

by Kristina Knight

FIRST, Reach Consumers at the Household-Level

"Addressable programmatic has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Reaching consumers at the household-level should be a key component of any retailer's holiday advertising mix this year," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing, Simpli.fi. "By leveraging an addressable programmatic strategy, retailers can effectively reach every device seen within a household, including CTV on the big screen in the living room, for those that have expressed interest in a product or service offering through either their online behavior or offline behavior. Behaviors such as visiting a website, searching for your products or service offerings, and/or reading content that pertains to a specific item or service demonstrate a level of interest that advertisers can capitalize on this holiday season. By pairing this information with household-level location data, the more granular and customized the audience becomes, resulting in less wasted impressions and therefore maximizing campaign performance."

Second, Target Streamers with CTV Ads

"With consumers increasingly cutting the cord, there has never been a better time to reach users on their streaming devices. Advertisers getting ready for the holiday shopping season can tap into CTV advertising and combine the impact of TV ads with the precision of digital targeting. Advertisers who utilize these capabilities will be able to reach viewers with the same message as they would using traditional Linear TV, but with improved precision in targeting and attribution," said Horn.

Third, Take Advantage of Advanced Attribution Capabilities, Including Both Online and Offline Attribution

"Tracking both online and offline conversions will be essential for holiday advertisers looking to drive performance. With an ongoing need to better understand how advertising efforts are driving ROI, holiday marketers will be looking to partner with a programmatic provider that can accurately track both online and offline conversions so that they can make informed decisions and quickly pivot campaign strategies if needed," said Horn. "As more and more consumers return to in-person shopping this year as compared to 2020, holiday advertisers will need the ability to attribute store visits back to their campaign efforts and track a lift in foot traffic. And since e-commerce will still play a significant role this holiday season, advertisers will also need to be able to attribute online conversions for any size campaign, including website visits, form-fills, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more. By taking advantage of advanced attribution capabilities, advertisers can understand how their holiday campaigns are impacting the bottom line."

Fourth, Increase CPMs

"During a time when businesses are ramping up their online presence for the holiday rush, it's important for advertisers to consider increasing their cost per mille (CPM) across all of their digital campaigns. By doing so, this will enable holiday advertisers' bids to remain competitive and prevent their campaigns from missing out on relevant impressions," said Horn.

