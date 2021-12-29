How to use Tech to Optimize Creative Performance

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How is Zoomd enabling mobile marketers to optimize campaign performance?

Omri Argaman, CMO, Zoomd: On a high level, Zoomd is giving mobile marketers more control by using technology to optimize creative campaign performance for mobile app user acquisition campaigns



That control occurs on multiple levels via several internally-developed features in our SaaS self-service cross-channel campaign management platform. First, Zoomd's technology gives marketers more control by enabling them to increase or decrease the campaign budget according to leading Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including app installs, purchases, effective CPM, CTR, effective CPC, and ROI/ROAS (Return On Ad Spend).



Second, we provide mobile marketers with the tools to define the marketing events for optimizing campaign performance. The events - the building blocks of a successful campaign - include registration, add to cart, purchase within the app, or any other pre-set measured event.



Kristina: What are some of the changes you've seen app marketers make this year given the privacy changes?

Omri: Apple's termination of the company's IDentification For Advertisers (IDFA), which had previously enabled user targeting in the iOS ecosystem, was a significant event in mobile marketing. It resulted in mobile marketers broadening the number of platforms used for user acquisition and marketing, and shifting media budgets based on performance. That's one of the reasons why we enable mobile marketers to access and manage their campaigns across Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter simultaneously in one dashboard without having to toggle or open new windows.



Kristina: What are some of the changes/results you're already seeing through your SaaS platform?

Omri: According to internal data, in Q4 2021, 'add to cart' was a leading event for defining campaign optimization, as one would expect in the run-up to the end-of-the-year holidays.



Another interesting data point we're seeing is that ROAS is the most commonly used KPI. This shows how important performance is, particularly when marketers are spreading their ad spend across more platforms than ever before.



We fully expect the tech platforms to roll out ad optimization solutions and models as they become more accustomed to the new privacy-friendly reality of mobile marketing. And these developments could once again change the marketing mix in the dynamic mobile marketing ecosystem.

