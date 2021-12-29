Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : December 29, 2021
How to use Tech to Optimize Creative Performance
For years, we've been hearing about all that marketers can do with advanced technologies to optimize campaign performance. Historically, much of that technology focused on targeting users. But with the push for privacy due to regulation and the changes implemented by Apple impacting ad targeting, companies are now more than ever focused on using technology to optimize ad creative. One such company is Zoomd. The company's SaaS campaign management platform provides mobile marketers with several new features which focus on ad creative to improve the performance of campaigns. To learn more about how the company is enabling mobile marketers to optimize ad campaign creative, we reached out to Zoomd CMO Omri Argaman.
Kristina: How is Zoomd enabling mobile marketers to optimize campaign performance?
Omri Argaman, CMO, Zoomd: On a high level, Zoomd is giving mobile marketers more control by using technology to optimize creative campaign performance for mobile app user acquisition campaigns
That control occurs on multiple levels via several internally-developed features in our SaaS self-service cross-channel campaign management platform. First, Zoomd's technology gives marketers more control by enabling them to increase or decrease the campaign budget according to leading Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including app installs, purchases, effective CPM, CTR, effective CPC, and ROI/ROAS (Return On Ad Spend).
Second, we provide mobile marketers with the tools to define the marketing events for optimizing campaign performance. The events - the building blocks of a successful campaign - include registration, add to cart, purchase within the app, or any other pre-set measured event.
Kristina: What are some of the changes you've seen app marketers make this year given the privacy changes?
Omri: Apple's termination of the company's IDentification For Advertisers (IDFA), which had previously enabled user targeting in the iOS ecosystem, was a significant event in mobile marketing. It resulted in mobile marketers broadening the number of platforms used for user acquisition and marketing, and shifting media budgets based on performance. That's one of the reasons why we enable mobile marketers to access and manage their campaigns across Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter simultaneously in one dashboard without having to toggle or open new windows.
Kristina: What are some of the changes/results you're already seeing through your SaaS platform?
Omri: According to internal data, in Q4 2021, 'add to cart' was a leading event for defining campaign optimization, as one would expect in the run-up to the end-of-the-year holidays.
Another interesting data point we're seeing is that ROAS is the most commonly used KPI. This shows how important performance is, particularly when marketers are spreading their ad spend across more platforms than ever before.
We fully expect the tech platforms to roll out ad optimization solutions and models as they become more accustomed to the new privacy-friendly reality of mobile marketing. And these developments could once again change the marketing mix in the dynamic mobile marketing ecosystem.
Tags: Zoomd, advertising, advertising trends, branded content trends, content marketing, data collection trends, digital tech trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, mobile marketing
