How to set your B2B up for success in 2022

by Kristina Knight

First, prioritize the partner experience

"CMOs must continue to prioritize growing the sales pipeline, and they can do so by increasing the focus on their strategic partners," said Challin Baro, Senior Director of Marketing, Avionos. "In 2022, marketers have the opportunity to leverage the power that strategic partnerships can have on customer acquisition and relationships. For many companies, there are "market with" and "market to" components when working with partners. Marketing with partners often increases credibility by combining two brand powers, elevates thought leadership because you're not broadcasting your own singular message, and brings together target audiences. The benefits are massive. In order to achieve marketing with a global partner, smaller marketing teams have to market to them: showcase how your marketing department makes it easy to bring a campaign to life quickly and thoughtfully, do some of the heavy lifting on vendor sourcing and create a go-to-market message that captures both of your companies' value proposition for your clients."

Second, focus on talent, not the talent's location

"My marketing team functions seamlessly across three time zones. That success speaks more to flexibility and communication than to physical location," said Baro. "The pandemic has exponentially expanded the talent pool for marketers, technologists, and roles of every kind because location isn't heavily weighted in the hiring process any more. Over the past two years, leadership teams began to understand how to seamlessly operate in remote and hybrid work environments. At Avionos, our global offices not only work well together, the different workdays actually enable us to deliver better, more timely client work. Moving forward, location won't be a factor in a modern marketing team's hiring requirements. Instead, teams have to be flexible, communicate well, and collaborate effectively."

Third, invest in industry events

"[Consider] investing in industry events again. Using the pandemic-induced shift to virtual events as a learning opportunity, marketers can use a hybrid approach of on and offline events going into 2022," said Baro. "For example, virtual events can add value by providing attendees with actionable information, real-world examples through client case studies, and interesting in-home experiences. Moving into the new year, we'll likely continue to see smaller, more intimate gatherings in the form of thought leadership dinners where people can share joint customer success stories and discuss trends impacting attendees' companies. Large-scale events will also likely make a comeback in the latter half of the year when people feel safe in larger group gatherings. Regardless of the event format, marketers must allocate budget for events that engage their audiences with relevant content."

