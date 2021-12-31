How social will shape content consumption

by Kristina Knight

Mobile-Social connection increases

"The last 18 months have led to massive shifts in mobile use for individuals, as lockdowns dramatically increased screen time. With a strong focus on our mobile devices, many applications and experiences needed to improve their UI for a mammoth increase in user time in app. TikTok led the charge, making short form video content the golden standard, only rivaled by streaming services on televisions and computers. This mobile centric shift has been developing, but 2020 and 2021 pushed it into overdrive. The mobile experience needs to have the capability and use of phones in mind. People aren't interested in long forms, typing a lot, and searching methodically through multiple pages. Minor mistakes take time to reverse, rather than the ease of the desktop experience. The social apps are pushing forward with UX improvements to make surfing and browsing as easy and seamless as possible," said Stewart Barrett, Head of Growth, Upflowy.

Privacy impacts social's monetization

"Privacy changes at tech giants will usher in a new reality for social media marketing, as constrained app monetization begins to cut into growth. Investors traditionally expect these companies to grow 10-30% annually, but in 2022 we predict a 5-15% shrinkage. That's not devastating news for the industry as a whole, but nevertheless, we should keep an eye on how the behemoths of the tech world react, especially Google. No surprise that Google can benefit from pivoting to search advertising, or from putting restrictions on Android's GAIDs. It's anyone's guess which path they'll choose, if any. Maybe it helps to explain Facebook's pivot towards VR, which presents a whole new realm of opportunity for brands to get involved in the new 'metaverse'," said Mike Woosley, COO, Lotame.

Facebook's future set?

"2022 will be the year that we find out whether Facebook, or Meta, is on it's way to Myspace City (and I say that respectfully, having worked for the company that bought Myspace with JT). There is too much smoke with their data practices, too much ineffectiveness now that they can't rig attribution/control all message cadence, and too much uncertainty around their go forward strategy. I'm not sure that hiding in a Metaverse will make all these problems go away. They are too big to fail for now, but next year will tell us A LOT," said Craig Benner, CEO, Accretive Media.

