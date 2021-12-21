How organic SEO can strengthen brand performance

by Kristina Knight

Several months ago Google announced and then back off the deletion of third party cookies. The announcement, along with Apple's new opt-out option for data tracking has pushed many businesses into unfamiliar territory when it comes to identifying audiences and serving messages.

"I'm watching the overall volatility of Google and how much they are testing and experimenting month to month. I have long said that Google will eventually get to a point of rolling out a major algorithm update every 30 days and I believe we are very close to that becoming a reality. We are seeing new featured snippets and filters being tested on a weekly basis and large swaths of features moving in and out, especially PAA results and the newly minted indented results which has caused the landscape to be wildly different from week to week and month to month. Companies have to stay on their toes and invest in this channel now if they haven't or risk being left behind," said Patrick Reinhart, VP of Customer Service, Conductor.

Organic search strategies are one option for brands struggling to find the right balance in their communications with customers. This is because organic search is all about the reputation of the business; those with solid business practices, proven performance, and good customer reviews will naturally filter to the top results, making them more visible to the consumer.

"Your position in the SERPs is your reputation and without the ability to track folks every move, that will lead to companies caring more about that reputation and the data they can glean from it. The data coming in from organic will start to be integrated into more campaigns as it will become a barometer to how companies customers are interacting with them and finding them. More marketing dollars and effort will be put behind building content and authority which will only help our space grow," said Reinhart.

From a strategy standpoint, Reinhart believes brands should:

● Do what's right for your site, not what's right for someone else's site.

● Build an infrastructure to ensure your SEO campaign can grow, thrive, and survive. (i.e. people, processes, metrics, tech, buy in, all in place)

● Pay attention to the boring stuff, 99% of the time it's the difference between winning and losing.

And remember, while Google may have nixed the nixing of third party cookies - at least so far - it doesn't mean they won't roll out the third party cookie deletion in just a few weeks. So prep now.

"Google ... will follow through eventually. One thing I will say is that they never roll something out unless they are 99% sure it will benefit users, so they probably just don't have the infrastructure in a good enough place to be comfortable yet," said Reinhart. "A good SEO practitioner will reduce the anxiety of these changes by making more plans that they haven't acted on vs. ones that they do, given the nature of the business. You have to be prepared for multiple scenarios, which also isn't that different from other channels. It's best to have the plan and never use it then have no plan and be caught off guard. Don't try to outsmart Google. You can't. Working within the system is easier than trying to game it and will lead to better results in the long run."

