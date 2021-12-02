How non-traditional holidays can boost revenue

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How can non-traditional holidays be used by merchants and brands to boost revenue?



Sai Koppala, CMO, SheerID: We've learned that the moments on the calendar that celebrate a particular community are great opportunities to drive short-term revenue and also build loyalty with that community. For instance, we work with a number of brands that run teacher discounts on or around Teacher Appreciation Week in early May. It's true that teachers appreciate discounts offered exclusively to them any time of year. However, when you tie an offer to a holiday that celebrates their work, such as National Teachers Day, the consumer feels particularly appreciative towards your brand and is more likely to make a purchase and also become a loyal customer.



Veterans Day (November 11) is another good example. As with teachers, active military and vets appreciate being recognized for their service to society year-round. However, Veterans Day as a holiday resonates particularly strongly in the minds of active military and vets. It's for this reason that we're seeing a growing number of brands run "Veterans Day" discounts to this group not only on Veterans Day but over multiple weeks in November. Doing so not only helps the brand build relationships with new customers but also serves as an additional revenue driver leading up to the traditional holiday shopping season.



Kristina: What kind of ROI can merchants/brands expect from 'alternate holiday' sales campaigns?



Sai: There are a lot of tightly-knit, social communities where there's automatic, strong word-of-mouth. When you can talk to that community authentically and deliver an exclusive offer to their group, what we have seen is there's a huge conversion rate in taking on that product or offer, as well as word-of-mouth.

Moreover, these communities aggressively share these offers with other members of the community, which greatly reduces customer acquisition costs. Last year, for example, we surveyed a number of communities, including teachers, military, first responders, college students and seniors. What we learned is that after receiving a discount offered only to their community, more than 90% of respondents would share the offer with others in their group.

Kristina: What is it about these kinds of campaigns that consumers like?

Sai: We've surveyed different communities over the years and there's one consistent theme we keep seeing: being a part of a community really is core to their identity. For instance, 84% of active military and vets stated that being a part of the military is more important to their identity than their religion or where they're from. For teachers, 96% recently stated that being a teacher was the most central part of their identity, even more so than being a parent. Understanding this dynamic, you can see why consumers like community-specific offers.



It's also important to remember that people are more than a combination of their demographics, web activity, and what they like on Facebook. Consumers generally don't like when brands surveil them but do appreciate being recognized for the communities they belong to.



Kristina: What elements are most important for this type of campaign?

Sai: Beyond determining the timing of the campaign, there are a few additional steps you'll want to take.



First, create your offer. Many brands offer a price discount, but VIP promotions like free shipping, early access to sales, and invitations to exclusive events can be just as appealing.



Next, you'll need to promote your offer through all your channels such as social media and email.



You'll also want to verify that the people who claim to be part of the particular community indeed are. Verification ensures the integrity of the offer in the eyes of the community because they know the offer is truly exclusive to them.



Finally, you'll want to review the results of your campaign so you can optimize for future campaigns.



On a more general note, remember that the benefits of these campaigns go beyond new customer acquisition. When your customers feel seen and appreciated, they reward you with their business, again and again. It's a powerful way to engage your audience.

Tags: 2021 holiday shopping, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, non-traditional holidays, SheerID