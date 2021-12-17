How businesses can attract the right applicants

by Kristina Knight

"Organizations have been faced with a myriad of challenges since the onset of the pandemic. Many were not optimized, or even set up, for the rapid shift to remote and hybrid working and are still navigating that transition as uncertainty remains and employee health stays at the forefront of decision making," said Thad Price, CEO, Talroo.

High amongst those challenges? A faster-retiring Baby Boomer generation and younger generations holding out for the right offer. This competitive market is making it difficult for many HR departments to find - and keep - the right workers according to Price. This is why, Price says, businesses need to employ marketing strategies to attract workers.

"Think about recruiting as a marketing campaign. "Who do you want to reach? What does the target persona look like?" While this may not translate exactly, the theory holds true and can be framed as: "What skills would our ideal candidate have? What job experiences would they have? Where would they have worked before?" You're not looking to hire for the minimum qualifications, but for the right candidate, and your job posting should mirror an ad campaign and speak to the ideal candidate. In the same vein, think about where and how your job ad is reaching your target audience. Meet them in their preferred channels and through their usual methods, such as on a mobile device or through social media sites," said Price.

He also suggests looking at alternative benefits - like a staggered start times, and even hybridizing the work place so that some work can be done from home. This not only offers more flexibility to the employee but it can cut down on the costs associated with operating an office.

"We are experiencing one of the most competitive labor markets in history with the demand (open positions) far exceeding the supply (workforce). Millennials now make up the largest portion of the workforce and Gen Z is entering the market, and baby boomers are leaving the labor force at an accelerated rate. With this shift in workforce generations also comes a shift in work expectations, needs, and wants, including the hiring process. Companies that do not evolve with these changes and needs of the workforce, such as remote or hybrid options, will end up sifting through a more limited talent pool that likely excludes many ideal candidates," said Price.

