Email set to surge past 4 billion addresses

Kristina: In 2 years experts say there will be 4.3 billion email addresses - what does this number mean for marketers?



Greg Sheppard, CMO, Templafy: 4.3 billion email addresses is a huge number. More email addresses comes with great opportunity but also great risk if done poorly. To truly take advantage of this growth, savvy marketing professionals will have to make sure their strategy is firing on all cylinders - starting with their email signatures.



When done right, [email signatures are] an opportunity to use all your employees as a marketing channel to highlight key campaigns or even a new product launch to customers and prospects. Consider how many emails go back and forth with any kind of business communication, each time a note is sent it's a chance for your brand to be reinforced. However, a poorly executed email signature can result in massive risk to a brand -just think about how many email signatures you've seen with old logos, 2019 compliance language or even highlighting an event that happened a month ago.



Kristina: What do marketers and brands need to do to ensure they're providing the email content their customers want?



Greg: Marketers and brands need to rely on the data. An essential component of any email strategy demands tools that can provide key insights into the performance of emails and email signature campaigns. Having tools at your disposal, allows brands to listen to and utilize data to better optimize marketing performance moving forward. For example, what subject lines resulted in a better open rate? Or, which links are receiving the most click-throughs?



As you gather and analyze this data, you can make both macro and micro improvements to email marketing campaigns to create better engagement with your target audience. The technology now exists to have in-depth analytics into almost every aspect of marketing - use these to constantly tweak and improve campaigns.

Kristina: What new trends are coming that will change email?



Greg: We've reached a point where we now know that working in the office will never look the same, and we now have to think of communicating with our teams and our customers with the Digital HQ in mind.



This trend has revolved around connectivity. Take Slack's new platform that wants to help your work tools better talk with each other, and with you, the user. We know this is also what employees want - according to a recent Templafy survey, 75% of respondents say they want technology that's integrated into daily workflows. Email will naturally follow this shift. There will be a shift in the formatting, layouts, and content of emails - specifically signatures - to create that access and feeling of connection that other apps are working to create.



Kristina: How important will connected content be for email in the coming years?



Greg: Connected content will be incredibly important for email marketing professionals in the coming years. It will be crucial to any successful marketing program as it not only allows teams to be more efficient and execute campaigns more quickly and accurately - it also creates a consistent, strong brand integrity as the content is streamlined across the business platform, so when those emails convert, customers or prospects are not surprised at what they are seeing from the rest of the brand.



Kristina: What strategies will help brands create connected content?



Greg: Brands need to invest in content enablement solutions that fuel their existing tech stack and set them up for success moving forward. From emails to pitch decks to contracts, content remains the lifeblood of business and how professionals across a brand bring their ideas to life. It may start as an email campaign, but once it leads to a customer engagement, consistent content will ensure success.



When company content isn't integrated into the applications where employees work, organizations become disconnected, causing risks like loss of compliance, a drag on efficiency and, ultimately, a negative impact on business performance. Connected content tech solves this problem

