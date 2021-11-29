6 Tips for Better Business Document Storage

by BizReport

Luckily, regardless of how many documents you have to handle each day, you can easily create a cost-effective and secure storage solution that suits your needs. Here, we look at six tips for better business document storage.

1. Anticipate disaster

You must always be prepared for the worst when it comes to business document storage, as all it takes is a minor mishap, and you could lose all your records. Since the biggest risks are potential fire, water, and pest damages, some of the best practices you need to adhere to are:

- Place your fragile business documents such as blueprints, photographs, and business contracts in waterproof and durable plastic sleeves before storing them

- Avoid placing your document storage boxes on the floor to avoid water damages in the event of flooding. Go the extra mile and have a fire and water damage restoration company like iFlooded Restoration at your beck and call

- Proactively ensure you prevent pest infestations from your premises to avoid having your documents destroyed by these unwanted guests

- Ensure your documents are dry and in good condition before storing them

2. Choose the right storage location

For the long-term storage of your documents, you need to choose a secure and convenient location that is spacious, clean, and has good air circulation. You will need to assess the overall building integrity by analyzing potential threats such as foundational damage, drainage obstruction, and water leakage that might cause a disaster. Most importantly, you will need to ensure the storage facility is covered under your property and liability insurance to cover replacements in case of fire or theft.

3. Have a document storage system

Establishing a document storage system is the foundation for having a standard process and approach for remaining organized. Your entire document management system must be factored in and procedures put in place on how your records will be stored, labeled, and accessed.

4. Backup your documents

One of the best ways to manage business risks when handling documents is to ensure you create copies of the original documents. Thanks to technology, you no longer have to rely on physical backups as you can create electronic copies of all your documents and safely store them in the cloud.

5. Limit access to your document storage units/rooms

The physical security of your storage units is critical, and you need an access control system to limit who can gain access to your business documents. This will reduce the risks of theft and unwanted employee access to critical and confidential information, making your document management safer.

6. Know when to archive your documents

A great way to protect your business through the holiday season is by focusing on proper document archiving before your teams break for their vacations. Storing static documents in a safe location will ensure you save valuable storage space within your offices, improve document organization, and help you meet legal requirements and standards for your industry.

Endnote

Proper document storage is a critical process that you need to pay maximum attention to, and with these tips, you can create a secure system for managing your records.

