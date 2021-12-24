4 data trends to watch in 2022

by Kristina Knight

Rethinking data sources

"Google made major waves when it announced it would be eliminating cookies, which track users across the web, and devices, producing third-party data which is used to target consumers," said Tracey Ryan O'Connor, Group VP, Qubit. "In 2022, the marketers who depend on third-party data, from cookies and other sources, will need to consider and prepare for the inevitable "death of the cookie." The retailers who prioritize first-party data sources from customer journey data, CRM platforms, POS systems, retail apps, affiliate marketing programs, etc. will be well-positioned. For the brands that use a mix of first-party and third-party data, they will face a myriad of challenges as they lose access to cookie data. The bottom line: brands will realize just how important it is to "own" their customers."

Identity partners will begin collaboration efforts

"ID solutions for the open web are going to be invaluable for publisher monetization, so in 2022 collaboration will dramatically increase. ID partners in 2021 operated in the identity arena like a circular firing squad. Everyone claims their privacy is better than others, and everyone who has a solution wants to say theirs is the only one that works. In reality, all have to work together. Put down your arms, identity vendors, publishers and marketers. Instead, let's focus on our common goal of giving the consumer transparency and control while making everything more efficient. The end result will be better for everyone involved," said Mike Woosley, COO, Lotame.

Second party data use will skyrocket

"That being said, as first-party data strategies take center stage in the new cookieless era, we will see a resurgence of second-party data partnerships to help fill in the gaps. Because second-party data is another company's first-party data, privacy concerns using second-party data will be minimal because the buyer knows exactly where it came from. Therefore, publishers and brands who have data that compliment each other will partner together to create audience segments that scale," said Kerel Cooper, CMO, LiveIntent.

Look for more global privacy legislation

"Data residency will continue to be an important component at the national level worldwide. Regardless of your corporate size, if you are charged with securing your global organization, be thinking about your own architecture and where the data is collected, where it lives, and where it is handled - these may be three different jurisdictions. The flexibility of your current architecture will become even more important as new privacy regulations are passed and enforced," said Ben Smith, Field CTO, NetWitness.

