Top 4 tips to grow your email list

by Kristina Knight

ABC: Always Be Capturing

"The email address functions as an individual's digital passport and should be valued as such. Just like a physical passport has stamps that shows one's travels to and from, email addresses help connect one's digital footprint across the internet - and, more importantly, across devices. Everyone uses their email address to login to social sites, make online purchases, subscribe to content, and access streaming services," said Kerel Cooper, CMO, LiveIntent. "Collecting email addresses directly from your audiences or consumers is the best way to future-proof your marketing funnel. With email addresses, you have the ability to communicate and engage with your audiences on your terms, and forge one-to-one relationships. Once you capture email addresses, you can better target your prospects and serve them exactly the right content to drive them towards conversion."



Email Addresses Are a Form of Currency

"Email addresses and email newsletters are like digital handshakes between consumers and publishers/brands. The consumer grants permission to the publisher/brand to communicate with them in exchange for real value in the form of news, entertainment, product offerings, etc. At any time, if the consumer feels that the publisher/brand is not living up to their end of the contract, they can cancel by simply hitting the unsubscribe button. Consumers these days know that email addresses have real value, so be prepared to offer incentives that encourage them to share it. Think: exclusive content or product discounts," said Cooper. "Consider the exchange of email address data between you and a site visitor or customer as a monetary transaction. You're promising to deliver real value to them, both at the onset of the relationship (the instant-gratification offer) and on an ongoing basis (with regular emails and offers). If you fail to meet the user's expectations at any time, they're likely to unsubscribe."



Take Advantage of Your Connection

"While many forms of marketing and advertising are one-to-many, email marketing is a one-to-one channel. When someone gives you their email address for the first time, either from an email subscription or as the result of a purchase, they are highly engaged at that moment. Take advantage of that momentum to immediately deepen the relationship with content that complements your products and services, or cross-promotion strategies. Fostering a highly engaged customer relationship early on can have a significant impact on their lifetime value (LTV) - speak directly to your customer and show them that they matter," said Cooper.

Tags: content marketing, email content, email list tips, email marketing, email marketing tips, email marketing trends, list growth tips, LiveIntent