BizReport : Social Marketing : November 18, 2021
Top 4 tips to build a better 2022 social strategy
Content marketing is not new for digital brands, but it has never been more important than now. Even as more business return to pre-pandemic 'normal', the way consumers are looking for and engaging with businesses have changed. Here's how brands can build a better content strategy for 2022.
First, commit to inclusivity
"Inclusivity is not simply a box to check, it is an opportunity to expand and deepen content to foster shared experiences and learnings from diverse perspectives that can drive behavior-change," said Sarah Dale, CRO, Nativo.
Second, amplify the ROI
"Investing in top notch content is essential, but don't stop there," said Dale. "Amplify your content through a multi-platform approach to ensure you get the maximum ROI on what you're creating."
Third, identify value
"Identify value for your customers and how your content provides that value. Work with experts to build your content to help solve your customers' problems. This applies across the spectrum from clinical to emotional. How will this help your audience? Will it provide relief, joy, actionable insights for decision-making? Put the value first and brand second," said Dale.
Fourth, focus on the journey
"It is essential to understand where each platform fits into the customer journey so you can meet your audience at the right time and place, with the right content. Understanding what kind of content your audience needs at each step of their journey makes content far more effective," said Dale.

