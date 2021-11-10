Study: Streaming still showing pandemic growth

by Kristina Knight

According to Conviva's latest State of Streaming report streaming has seen a 21% increase in the last quarter; streaming usage has increased steadily since the beginning of the pandemic. Most people continue to stream on 'big' devices like their connected televisions and desktop computers, and many of the same streaming devices - Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV - are the main platforms used by streamer to get their content.

"Streaming viewing has grown 266% over the past three years, completely transforming the entertainment, publishing and advertising industries," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva. "Topics like quality of experience, advertising measurement and social engagement are now top of mind and the publishers that effectively leverage opportunities to improve in these areas will not only lead the industry in subscribers and viewer satisfaction, but also revenue."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Q3 2021 marks the first time all regions saw buffering slide under the 1% mark

• Streaming providers increased their content within YouTube by 97%

• Both ad attempts and ad impressions increased by 30% QoQ

More data from Conviva can be accessed here.

