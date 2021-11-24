Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : November 24, 2021
Study: Shorter work week to decrease burnout?
The pandemic changed many things about the American work place, not the least of which is the number of people now working from home at least part time. One drawback has been elevated burnout because many people weren't able to 'log off' from work even during their down time. According to one new report this burnout is causing some employees - and employers - to consider another change to the American work schedule.
Could a four-day workweek be on tap for many Americans? That is a key finding from new Eagle Hill Consulting data. Researchers polled American workers about pandemic work and personal habits. Among the more interesting findings is this: 83% of workers say changing to a 4 day work week would lessen burnout.
This is increasingly important as many businesses are noticing higher rates of burnout since the pandemic began. According to Eagle Hill's data employers have seen burnout in more than half (53%) of their workers, with higher rates of burnout in younger workers (62%).
"Employee burnout was simmering even before the pandemic, and now it's boiled over for more than half of workers. It's simply an unsustainable situation for a business when burnout is rising and the labor shortage continues. This means leaders must fully understand what is working and what isn't for employees, and then collaborate on specific solutions that will work for an organization's business strategy and the workforce," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting.
Key findings from the report include:
• 56% of women and 51% of men say they are experiencing burnout
• 52% blame increased workloads for burnout, 44% cite lack of communication
• 35% say their work/life balance has been disrupted
• 84% say more flexibility at work would lessen burnout
An increased focus on health/wellness (78%) and reduced administrative burdens (76%) were also seen as resolutions to employee burnout.
About one-third of employees say they'll leave their current job within the next year, that is up about 5% YoY.
Additional insights from Eagle Hill's report can be found here.

- Study: Cookie-depreciation a worry for publishers