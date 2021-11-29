BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : November 29, 2021


Study: Mobile-first new norm for businesses

Nearly half of consumers say they are no engaging with brands through mobile devices. That is a key takeaway from new AppsFlyer and Adobe data which indicates that mobile is where more brands need to be.

by Kristina Knight

More consumers are going mobile and that is pushing more businesses into the mobile space. According to new AppsFlyer data about 75% of enterprises say they now look at mobile not only as a customer acquisition channel but a customer retention channel. About half (40%) of sales are now coming to businesses via mobile channels and devices.

"Mobile-first is now the norm, with many corporations aspiring to achieve a majority of their business functionality from mobile," said Brian Quinn, President and General Manager, AppsFlyer.
"Focusing on the app-centric future is pivotal because mobile-first customers are truly in control of their relationship with enterprise brands. To contend with the mobile-first transformation, corporations must face their biggest challenges: solidifying cross-channel measurement and incrementality, and the lack of organizational change management that could drive real mobile success."

Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 85% of enterprises worry about customer privacy and privacy issues
• 25% of enterprises say mobile 'is replicating most' of their businesses functionality
• Maintaining talent that is mobile-fluent remains a challenge for many enterprises
• Finance and healthcare sectors are leading in mobile adoption

"Mobile is now the primary channel in terms of usage in financial services today. The established players are competing against mobile-only companies, where the entirety of experience is delivered through a mobile application," said Christopher Young, Director, Financial Services Industry Strategy, Adobe. "To create more meaningful digital experiences that improve the financial health and well-being of their customers, banking apps have to evolve from simplifying transactions to helping consumers make smarter decisions with their money."

More data from the AppsFlyer and Adobe report can be accessed here.






Tags: Adobe Insights, AppsFlyer, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, M:Commerce tips, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing








