Study identifies connection between fast foodies and mobile gamers

by Kristina Knight

From takeout for eating at home to drive-thru windows for a quick lunch consumers are turning to quick-serve restaurants to feed their hunger, and according to one new report that puts QSRs in position to have a healthy end to 2021 and a good start to 2022. And quick-serve restaurants aren't the only 'quick' thing consumers are getting to now that pandemic worries are lifting.

Many began playing mobile games during the pandemic; AdColony's report shows a 12% increase in the number of people playing mobile games since the beginning of the pandemic. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 65% of mobile gamers are using curbside pickup or delivery for meals more now than pre-pandemic

• 1 in 5 mobile gamers say they eat fast food at least once each week

More data from AdColony's QSR report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, data out from Airship underscores in the overall increase in mobile usage since the beginning of the pandemic, a trend that will likely impact merchants this holiday season. In their poll of 9,000 consumers about 66% said they would use mobile apps to hybridize their shopping this holiday season.

Overall, about half (48%) say they'll do most of their holiday shopping online and of those nearly half that they'll do most of their online shopping via mobile devices.

"Consumers are clearly developing a preference for mobile apps as the primary destination to save them time and streamline their shopping experiences from in-store wayfinding to click-and-collect and curbside pickup," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "For retailers, apps offer better opportunities to truly understand their customers and form stronger direct relationships, as it's much easier to tie together their digital and physical activities and engage them throughout their journey with the brand."

Other interesting findings from Airship's poll include:

• 18% of Gen Zers say they'll do all holiday shopping online, only 16% of Millennials agree and only 3% of Gen Xers agree

• 81% of Millennials say they use retail apps "about the same" as before the pandemic, 77% of Gen Xers and 74% of Gen Zers agree

More data from Airship can be found here.

