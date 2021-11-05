Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : November 05, 2021
Study finds API vulnerabilities continuing issue for digital brands
Weak APIs are a continuing issue for brands in the digital space. That is a key takeaway from new Akamai Data. Researchers with the API: The Attack Surface that Connects Us All report found 11 billion attempted digital attacks from January 2020 through June 2021, with nearly half of those attempted SQLi attacks (6.2 billion).
Local File Inclusion attacks racked up 3.3 billion attempted attacks, and Cross-Site Scripting attacks racked up just over 1 billion attempted attacks.
These attacks highlight the continued vulnerability of digital APIs, which put many digital businesses at higher security risks. Other interesting findings from the report include:
• More than 1 billion credential stuffing attacks were attempted during single-day reporting periods in both January and May 2021
• US-based businesses were the top target for attacks, with nearly 6x more attempted attacks that the UK, which ranked at number two
"From broken authentication and injection flaws, to simple misconfigurations, there are numerous API security concerns for anyone building an internet-connected application," said Steve Ragan, Akamai Security Researcher and author of the report. "API attacks are both underdetected and underreported when detected. While DDoS attacks and ransoms are are both major issues, attacks on APIs don't receive the same level of attention. . .but that doesn't mean they should be ignored."
More data from Akamai's State of the Internet report can be accessed here.
Tags: Akamai, Akamai State of the Internet, API trends, API vulnerabilities, API vulnerability trends
