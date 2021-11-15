Study: Cookie-depreciation a worry for publishers

by Kristina Knight

Of those who expect to see a loss of revenue from cookie depreciation (42%) more than half say they expect revenue to fall between 10% and 25%. The loss of revenue is driving many to look into setting off those losses by cutting back of staff.

Publishers and marketers aren't simply waiting for cookies to disappear, though. Many are taking matters into their own hands, looking into other identity options. About one-third say they're open to using 3 or even more IDs for marketing purposes.

Because of these fears many are happy that Google has put off their phasing out of third party cookies. About half of those say this will give them more time to prepare for the end of cookies.

"A cookieless future is closer on the horizon and whether or not the industry 'feels prepared,' the end result is inevitable," said Andy Monfried, Founder & CEO of Lotame. "Digital advertising is changing, and identity solutions will be part of that new future. Addressability and connectivity are at greatest threat in the post-cookie world. Testing identity solutions now can not only soften the blow of a cookieless landscape but future proof a business's ability to connect with consumers in meaningful and respectful ways."

One more worry for many, despite Google's stay of execution for cookies, is Apple's privacy moves of late. About 41% of those surveyed say they are worried about email has identifiers or their inability to monetize email.

As to what identity solutions marketers and publishers are looking to, email tops the list with 63% looking into email ID solutions. Nearly half are looking into contextual identifiers and about one-third are looking to cohorts.

More data from Lotame can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tips, advertising trends, cookie less advertising, Lotame, third party data