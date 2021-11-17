Reports: Mobile, social set to thrive

by Kristina Knight

If App Annie's 2022 Mobile Forecast is on the money, mobile may be where the money is for brands and marketers. Researchers have released their newest forecast and among the more interesting predictions are these: social apps will grow to be a $9 billion mobile marketplace, with mobile games topping the $3 billion annual spending mark.

More data from App Annie's forecast can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Hootsuite's sixth annual Social Trends Report finds that digital communities are becoming more central to how consumers use social media - and that brands are at the forefront of what many shoppers like about this area.

"As the impact of social media continues to grow and evolve around the globe, the market will continue to drop clues about what it collectively wants," said Maggie Lower, CMO, Hootsuite. "Today, we're all listening and adapting at lightning speed as digital communities become more central to consumers' lives and brands are being held to higher standards. We're seeing social make its break out of the marketing department as social commerce enters full swing, and opportunities arise for customer care on our favourite platforms."

However, not all is rosy in social as shoppers have shown a propensity to want fewer 'adsy' ads and more creativity in what they see brands sharing in the social space.

And from AppsFlyer, new data shows mobile is now a key part of the customer lifecycle with nearly half (40%) of consumers engaging with brands via mobile, and that about 40% of sales are now coming through mobile devices. Researchers with the Mobile First Enterprise report also found that most enterprises (75%) are now engaging with shoppers via app and push messaging.

Finally, data out from NMI finds about most shoppers (83%) say they would use mobile tap payments if businesses offered this type of checkout. Convenience and speed top the list of reasons shoppers are looking at tap-and-go checkouts. The problem is that about one-third of smaller retailers and brands don't offer contactless payment options.

