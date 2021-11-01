Report: API expansion continues to soar

by Kristina Knight

Businesses around the globe are upping their investment in digital resources including e-commerce platforms, chat and text based customer support, and other contactless digital systems. That that increase in investment isn't expected to slow in the near term. That is a key takeaway from Postman's latest State of API report which found that about half of respondents' companies utilized APIs to respond to shifts demanded by the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Postman has seen a 56% increase in API requests and has created about 30 million new API collections.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 49% of respondents report about half of their business development efforts are API focused

• 94% say this change in focus will continue moving forward

• 67% say their business has adopted an API-first mentality

"Our annual survey reveals not only that the API ecosystem is continuing its rapid expansion, but also that the momentum behind API-first is accelerating - and those who embrace API-first are seeing real and demonstrable benefits," said Abhinav Astana, Co-Founder and CEO, Postman. "The data also shows us that APIs are a critical foundation for organizations who need to innovate quickly and rapidly respond to changing conditions like the global pandemic."

More data from Postman's State of API 2021 can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, API, api expansion trends, API trends, digital marketing trends, ecommerce, mobile marketing, Postman