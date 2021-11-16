Expert: How content is building loyalty

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: As more and more people become 'digital first' what role is content playing for them?

Sarah Dale, CRO, Nativo: Content plays an important role in a user's digital experience. If someone is looking to learn something new or make a purchase decision, brands and advertisers can utilize content to tell a story, engage the user, and move them along in their customer journey.

As banner blindness increases, content can do a lot of heavy lifting for a brand. It enables them to deliver their message at a time of heightened intention with timely, helpful, valuable content that the user actually desires. For a brand, thoughtful content strategy offers more valuable, longer-term consumer relationships.

Kristina: Content marketing is one of the oldest forms of digital marketing - how is content changing as we head into 2022?

Sarah: Now more than ever, consumers demand authenticity and trust, and that trend will only continue to grow. The pandemic and social justice movement have only accelerated this as consumers are more mindful of supporting brands that align with their personal values and beliefs. Based on an internal report, we are seeing more and more brands lean into purpose branding which lends itself well to a brand's overall content strategy. Purpose branding allows a brand to express their "why", to inspire communities, connect to culture, and be the voice of the audience. As we move into 2022, brands must also go beyond the words and the "why" to show action through advocacy in order to be authentic.



Kristina: Has the pandemic improved brands' overall use of content to reach consumers?

Sarah: Yes, consumers are savvier than ever and care more than ever about what a brand stands for and how it lives up to its promises. These trends crested during the global lockdown, and now it's obvious that marketers, advertisers, and brands need to build a new way of reaching people centered around engaging, relevant and high-quality content. A recent research study Nativo commissioned revealed that 92% of advertisers believe branded content to be more critical to their digital strategies than before the pandemic.

Kristina: Is content something that brands need to reserve for social platforms? Or can it be a cross-internet campaign?

Sarah: Where, why, and how brands deliver the content experience is just as important as the message itself. Social platforms should certainly be a tactic of a content marketing strategy, but the majority of a user's time online is actually spent on the open web, so reaching an audience outside of social is essential. Using content to reach them allows a brand to cut through the clutter in an innovative, creative way to reach and influence their target audience. Content should be distributed through a brand's owned media, of course, but distributing that content through paid media puts that content in front of a brand's audience where they're already ingesting content. Nativo helps the brands we work with to drive engagement, influence opinions, and drive consideration of a brand in contextually-relevant environments.

Tags: build customer loyalty, content marketing, content marketing tips, content marketing trends, loyalty marketing, Nativo