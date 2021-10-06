Top 3 trends to watch in retail

by Kristina Knight

Look for an increased investment in organic search

"As opposed to adhering to the age-old expression of "location, location, location", retailers are now relying on organic search results to get in front of consumers. There's two reasons for this: one, they're buying more online and two, PPC and paid channels are becoming increasingly more expensive," said Seth Besmertnik, CEO, Conductor. "From our Digital Transformation Trends Report, we found that there's also been a steady increase in organic search investment: terms such as "SEO expert" increased in search volume by 550% and "online marketing strategy" rose by 1000% since March of 2020. Competition to dominate search results is intense, but the real opportunity lies in organic search, because as we know that the majority of searchers will land on an organic search result over a paid result - they simply trust it more."

Remember that more and more shopping is going mobile

"We already know that COVID drives people toward online shopping, so consumers are spending more time on their phones. Shopping in the comfort of your own home, from the ease of your phone, is key right now and will be for the foreseeable future - particularly peaking in between the months of October-December. We saw that October of 2020 has the highest search increase yet and we're predicting that type of increase to occur again this fall. That's why it's so important to have an optimized mobile site or app experience, because M-Commerce is the new normal," said Besmertnik.

Look for augmented reality (AR) to play a part in 2022 engagement

"Digital domains of sale are more sophisticated and more secure than ever before. Want to see how a piece of furniture will look in your home before you purchase? Wayfair's Virtual Room Designer will show you. Picking out the perfect makeup shade before you buy online?" said Besmertnik. "Maybelline's Virtual Makeup Tryon solves that. In doing research for our latest Retail Trend Report, we found that Augmented Reality in retail specifically saw an increase of over 16% since last August of 2020 (YoY). Branded searches like "Zara augmented reality", "Walmart augmented reality" and "Lowe's augmented reality" showed an increase of over 20% this past year. AR has steadily become an essential technology tool for retailers."

