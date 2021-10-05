Study IDs reasons shoppers bounce

by Kristina Knight

"Consumers are increasingly relying on ecommerce for their shopping needs and are doing so in greater volumes and with more resolve than ever before," said Tracey Ryan O'Connor, Chief Revenue Officer at Qubit. "The shift towards online shopping, which experienced unprecedented growth due to the pandemic, is showing signs of longevity. This underscores the urgency for brands to improve the online shopping experience that they're delivering based on customer feedback and industry best practices."

While it is true that the pandemic has increased many consumers' comfort level with online and mobile shopping its also lessened, for some, their tolerance for searching. According to new data about three-quarters of shoppers will leave an online store if they cannot quickly find what they are looking for. And for many this is because of the sheer number of options - 9 in 10 say they find the number of products on merchant sites 'overwhelming. In addition, nearly two-thirds (61%) say merchant sites are not easy enough to navigate, leading them to leave without purchasing.

Other interesting findings from Qubit's new data include:

• 54% will leave a site because of shipping and return policies

• 52% say they'll leave if there aren't enough product reviews

• 34% of shoppers say they expect sites' recommendations to be personalized to their wants/needs

More data from Qubit's report can be accessed here.

