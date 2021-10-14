Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Search Marketing : October 14, 2021
Study: Handled well, bad reviews can turn positive
While it may seem antithetical to some managers, bad reviews shouldn't be summarily deleted. That's a key finding in new research out from Best SEO Companies which indicates that, handled in the right way, a bad review can turn into a positive experience.
Researchers with Best SEO Companies polled more than 500 reputation managers to determine how businesses are handling reviews. What they found was that about half (48%) of businesses have assigned personnel to monitor reviews, and of those about one-quarter (25%) try to have bad reviews removed.
The problem is that even bad reviews can contribute to where a business lands in search results. Instead of having bad reviews removed, a better option could be to reach out to the reviewer to determine if something can be done to fix the situation, but to remember that even a bad review is an organic mention of the brand and a chance to improve engagement and brand interest.
In fact, researchers found that 44% of reputation managers have turned a bad review into a positive outcome, something by offering a discount or refund (61%). Other ways businesses have reached out to rectify a bad situation include:
• 50% offered another incentive or a counterpoint to the review
• 48% apologized and asked for a second chance
Another reason not to have bad reviews removed is that bad reviews can be a learning experience for a company. A bad review can instigate product improvements and even culture changes within a company. That's because 49% say their company discusses negative reviews at meetings.
There are also drawbacks. Though some companies do discuss negative reviews, about one-quarter say there is no set procedure in place to handle negative feedback, or that their staff doesn't have the proper training to deal with it.
More data from the report can be accessed here.
Tags: Best SEO Companies, search marketing, SEO reviews, SEO tips, SEO trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Handled well, bad reviews can turn positive
- Top 3 tips to prevent CNP fraud
- Study: Social key to engagement
- How to use NFT to better engage
- SEO Developments that Businesses Should Not Ignore
- Top 5 tips to improve SEO strategy
- How to Make Your Website Faster (and Why You Should)
- 5 Reasons for Having a Mobile App for Your Business