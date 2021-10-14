Study: Handled well, bad reviews can turn positive

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Best SEO Companies polled more than 500 reputation managers to determine how businesses are handling reviews. What they found was that about half (48%) of businesses have assigned personnel to monitor reviews, and of those about one-quarter (25%) try to have bad reviews removed.

The problem is that even bad reviews can contribute to where a business lands in search results. Instead of having bad reviews removed, a better option could be to reach out to the reviewer to determine if something can be done to fix the situation, but to remember that even a bad review is an organic mention of the brand and a chance to improve engagement and brand interest.

In fact, researchers found that 44% of reputation managers have turned a bad review into a positive outcome, something by offering a discount or refund (61%). Other ways businesses have reached out to rectify a bad situation include:

• 50% offered another incentive or a counterpoint to the review

• 48% apologized and asked for a second chance

Another reason not to have bad reviews removed is that bad reviews can be a learning experience for a company. A bad review can instigate product improvements and even culture changes within a company. That's because 49% say their company discusses negative reviews at meetings.

There are also drawbacks. Though some companies do discuss negative reviews, about one-quarter say there is no set procedure in place to handle negative feedback, or that their staff doesn't have the proper training to deal with it.

