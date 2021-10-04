Study finds social driving more purchases

by Kristina Knight

As people sheltered in place, worked from home, and began ordering everything from apples to yoga pants online, their social media usage also skyrocketed. According to new data out from Mitto most consumers (70%) say their social media usage has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. What's more, of those 87% say they are using social media apps to message with their favorite brands, which is driving more of their purchasing decisions.

Of those who have been influenced by buy via social channels:

• 55% report making the purchase via the brand's website

• 42% bought within the social networking app

• 39% then went to a physical store to buy

And when they aren't actively making a purchase or looking for product information 77% say they use social to contact brands with customer service questions and about half (58%) say social channels are their preferred contact method for brands.

"There are so many communications channels available and brands are being stretched to adapt their messaging strategy to meet consumers where they're at," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "With social media usage up since the beginning of the pandemic, it is no surprise that consumers are now turning to social media more to message with brands, and those brands that evolve their digital customer experiences to include social media messaging will reap the benefits of effective customer engagement."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 72% say social media messaging is convenient, 61% like the speed of it

• 70% would like brands to use social to share promo codes, 61% would like sales announcements via social channels

• 78% say they 'use Facebook regularly' to message with brands, 57% use Instagram

Nearly half of consumers say brands could better utilize social by increasing personalization (43%) and lowering response times (42%).

More data from Mitto can be accessed here.

